Rockford’s Elise Biorn finished 14th out of 42 gymnasts on the uneven bars at the recent State Class A meet. The sophomore scored 8.65 and 8.9 for an average final score of 8.775.
It was the second state meet on bars for Biorn, who scored 8.625 at the section meet. Biorn earned All-State Honorable Mention in the all-around for her section meet scores. She missed advancing to state in the all-around by two points.
“Elise had a good warm up and luckily, bars was our first event,” said coach Averi Shrode. “She honestly nailed her routine with few execution errors. We are so proud of her.”
With two more years to go at Rockford, Shrode said there are ways to improve scoring for future bar routines.
“We will be working on her release, most likely straddle back, and her 180-degree twist,” said Shrode. “We will look into new combos, tightening up her form and seeing what we can do to get an improved routine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.