The local summer festival calendar has just about been wiped completely away.
Organizers of Rockford River Days announced last week that their big celebration, slated for Aug. 7-9, will not go forward in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
River Days joins other local festivals that are being forced to “skip a year,” like Rockin’ Rogers and St. Michael Daze and Knights, along with larger get-togethers like the Minnesota State Fair. Rockford River Days is expected to return Aug. 13-15, 2021.
