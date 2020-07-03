The local summer festival calendar has just about been wiped completely away.

Organizers of Rockford River Days announced last week that their big celebration, slated for Aug. 7-9, will not go forward in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

River Days joins other local festivals that are being forced to “skip a year,” like Rockin’ Rogers and St. Michael Daze and Knights, along with larger get-togethers like the Minnesota State Fair. Rockford River Days is expected to return Aug. 13-15, 2021.

