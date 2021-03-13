The Rockford City Council has set as a goal for 2021 establishment of a plan for constructing a Veterans Memorial. The big questions are, “Where will it be located?” and “What will it look like?”
Rockford City Administrator Dan Madsen brought the issue before the council at its Tuesday, Feb. 23 meeting. At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
VETERANS MEMORIAL
In February 2019, the Rockford Lions brought before the city council their plans for a Veterans Memorial in Riverside Park. Scott Soukup, chair of the Rockford Veterans Memorial Committee, said the idea for a veteran’s memorial first materialized five or six years previously. The project lay dormant for about five years.
Then the committee began working with several groups, including the Rockford city engineer and mayor. With the help of Rockford Public Works, the memorial committee chose Riverside Park near the gazebo as a potential location. The Lions brought in architects from ISG to draw up concept plans.
Soukup asked for and got city council approval for the location and general design for a Veterans Memorial.
Council approval enabled the Lions to begin fund raising for a project estimated to cost $250,000. However, Madsen said the city needed to see a design/build plan “to make sure we aren’t missing something.”
OOPS!
Engineers discovered that the Lions and city officials indeed were missing something. The biggest complication with the plan is a watermain that runs directly underneath the proposed project, Madsen said at the Feb. 23 city council meeting. Staff looked into the cost of relocating the water main and came up with an estimate of $150,000. Complications of the design and location of the proposed memorial brought the project to a halt.
Madsen described other potential locations for the memorial.
One possibility is near the levee at the intersection of Mechanic, Lieder and Bridge Streets. This location is where wreaths are thrown into the Crow River during Memorial Day activities. The memorial would be accessible to school children, who walk along the path every day. Challenges would be the relatively small available footprint and proximity to the levee.
A second possible location is a space near the Rockford canoe launch site. Benefits would be proximity to the cemetery, available parking spaces at the canoe launch and location centered between diverging trails that provide accessibility and visibility. Location of this site in a flood plain would limit what could be parts of the memorial.
Madsen added that other locations might work or be even better for a Veterans Memorial. The proposed site in Riverside Park might be workable, if the memorial features could be removed without great cost in the event of a watermain break.
The city council and city staff agreed to discuss potential locations for the memorial at a future meeting. The Park Board and Lions would be part of future discussions.
HIGHWAY 55 DECORATIVE LIGHTS
Turning to the subject of holiday decorations, the city council approved an amount not to exceed $9,725 for purchase of 25 LED six-feet Alpine Snowflake lights from Holiday Designs. The lights would be hung every year along Highway 55.
Chris Quirk, of Rockford Public Works, said the previous holiday lights are in disrepair after use for more than a decade. The new lights are designed to hang on city light poles.
