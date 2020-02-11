Rockford’s gymnastics team got a taste of what the Section 5A meet will be like after facing favorite Watertown-Mayer last week.
The section meet is Thursday, Feb. 13 at Watertown-Mayer. When the teams squared off in a dual meet last week WM won 142.800 to 131.400.
The Rockets picked up its score against Dassel-Cokato Thursday, winning 133.2 to 129.425. Rockford’s top team score is 134.900.
Also peaking at the right time is senior Alayna Schroeder, who posted her highest all-around score of the season against WM at 38.350.
Schloeder, the only senior, won every event by scoring 9.7 on floor, 9.6 on balance beam, 9.5 on uneven bars and 9.5 on vault.
Also at Watertown-Mayer, Elise Biorn was fourth in the all-around, placing second on bars, fifth on beam and seventh on vault and floor. Allie Campbell was seventh in the all-around.
Schloeder also won the all-around at Dassel-Cokato.
