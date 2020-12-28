The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, Dec. 8, approved a final city property tax levy for 2021 of $1,735,087, an increase of 1.95% ($33,187) over the $1,701,900 city property tax levy for 2020.
At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
CITY TAX LEVY
Rockford is required to certify its final city property tax levy for 2021 and the 2021 city General Fund budget to the Hennepin County and Wright County auditors by the end of the year. The city certified its preliminary 2021 property tax levy and General Fund budget to the two counties in September. The final figures can be equal to or lower than the preliminary figures, but not higher.
The city property tax levy pays for most of the General Fund, which finances the city’s operating expenses. Included in the General Fund is money for general government and administration, public safety, parks and recreation and public works.
The levy also pays for annual payments on Rockford’s debt. Several years ago Rockford sold bonds to fund the purchase of the city center mall. Since then the city has sold the mall. Proceeds from the sale amounting to $7,605 will be applied to the city’s payments on the bond in 2020, according to City Administrator Dan Madsen. This action will give Rockford property owners some tax relief.
In November, Hennepin and Wright Counties sent notices to Rockford property owners that gave them an estimate of the size of their 2021 property tax bills. The estimates were based upon preliminary property tax levies for the city, the two counties, school district, and other local taxing jurisdictions.
The size of the property tax bill on an individual resident’s property depends upon a home’s market value. If the market value goes up, the property tax bill will go up, said City Administrator Madsen.
Property owners can question assessed market values, which are used to determine property taxes, each spring at the local Board of Appeals and Adjustment.
CITY GENERAL FUND BUDGET
The City Council approved Rockford’s 2021 Final General Fund budget of $2,694,319, an increase of $306,727 (12.85%) over the final General Fund budget of $2,387,592 for 2020.
The largest portion of the General Fund budget will go towards public works, general administration and public safety. The budget also pays for parks and recreation and culture, elections, commissions and budget transfers.
City property taxes will provide the largest source of revenue for the General Fund (62 percent). Another major source of General Fund Revenue will be $578,683 in local government aid. Other revenues will come from licenses and permits, charges for services, interest on investments, other taxes and miscellaneous sources.
OTHER TAXING JURISDICTIONS
A number of local taxing jurisdictions will get their share of a property owner’s property taxes. Madsen said the Rockford School District would get $.40 of each tax dollar. Hennepin County or Wright County would get $.30 of each tax dollar and the city of Rockford would get $.30.
ROCKFORD – GREENFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Turning to the subject of the business community, the City Council heard a request from the Rockford – Greenfield Area Chamber of Commerce for city support in hiring a full-time chamber director.
Chamber Board Member Chuck Tryon said all of the board members are volunteers and have jobs. The chamber has been struggling to provide necessary services. A full-time chamber director could co-ordinate chamber efforts and show current and future businesses that the Rockford-Greenfield area is a good place to do business.
Tryon said he had talked with the director of the Delano Chamber of Commerce. She said there is no way her chamber could accomplish what they do without paid staff. The Rockford-Greenfield chamber needs to show value so businesses will want to put money into chamber efforts.
City Administrator Madsen said he had talked with the chamber on how Rockford can support local businesses. “We are very lucky to have people engaged on the chamber board that we do,” he said. “They care and are active and excited. It’s refreshing for the city to work with them on this.”
The chamber has written a draft of a job description for a full-time chamber director, Madsen said.
Mayor Renee Hafften said the chamber has a good start on the job description. She suggested adding a way to measure job performance and more information on what a full-time director would be doing. Would he or she recruit volunteers?
Hafften said Rockford could use help with community events, such as RocktoberFest and Crow River Christmas.
“We’re very much interested” in the chamber’s proposal for a full-time director, she said.
However, state guidelines restrict how much Rockford could contribute. “We can’t promote other cities,” Hafften said. “We have to make sure we aren’t breaking any laws. Keep us posted.”
OTHER
The City Council also:
PRESENTED Public Works Director Trevor Brummer with a certificate of appreciation for 10 years of service to the city.
APPROVED agreements between Rockford and the Wright and Hennepin County Assessors.
