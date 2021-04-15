Rockford was so inspired to get back on the track that it conducted the first outdoor meet in the entire state Thursday, April 8, splashing through some puddles.
The Early Bird Invite included Dassel-Cokato and Spectrum Academy. The field was limited due to COVID restrictions. At least the Rockets got the go to launch after all of last season was shut down.
“Not having the season last year really was emotional for everyone,” said coach Chad Robran. “For the girls team that just finished third at state the year before (2019), it would have been an amazing year with everyone back in 2020 and a strong shot at Rockford’s first team state championship. Unfortunately, some great senior talent never got a chance to show off their stuff.”
Robran says this season the girls are still strong and have plenty of talent to take a shot at the state title. Senior Sara Byers is back and doing track full time. She also played fast-pitch in the spring in the past.
Byers will focus on the triple jump, relays and sprints. In the first meet Byers won the long and triple jumps, plus was second in the 100-meter dash.
Senior captains Hannah Stedman and Jayden Lark are both top weight throwers in the conference and sections. At the first meet Stedman was first in the discus and second in the shot. Lark won he shot and was second in discus.
Senior captain Grace Zimmerman has been running distance events for Rockford since seventh grade. She placed second in the 1600 Thursday.
Junior captain Cassia Cady has been a top sprinter in the conference and sections since seventh grade when she qualified for state. She was first in the 100 and second in the long and triple jumps last week.
Junior captain Aliyah Robran is a standout in the hurdles and on relays and has run at state every season since seventh grade. Last week she was first in the 300 hurdles and second in the 100 hurdles.
Junior captain Hannah Moe is a sprinter that has be contributing to relays and high jump. Juniors Kylee Sauer and Natasha James are back as the back bone of the mid-distance events.
Isabelle Cox won the pole vault with Dayne Lowe second.
“There are many other past point getters that are back out, plus participation is strong as we look to be a contender in all the major championships” said Robran.
On the boys side, numbers are strong for the defending conference champs in 2019. Robran says leaders are senior captains Kaye Richards and Kyle Thomas, plus seniors Ashton Fox and Carter Abbott.
Robran points to top juniors Caleb Richards, Gavin Faber and Mitch Dorbor and big point getters. Top sophomores are Henry Skinner, Ethan Scarbrough and Wes Overton in the sprints and jumps.
Last week Skinner won the 400 and high jump, plus was second in the triple jump. Kaye Richards won the triple jump and was second in the 200. Faber won the pole vault and Fox won the long jump.
Scarbrough took second in the 100. Thomas won the 110 hurdles and Preston Smith captured first in the 300 hurdles.
Overton had focused on weight throws, but is now working on sprints and jumps.
“All 13 coaches from two years ago are back and excited to develop the athletes and guide the team to more champions and championships,” said Robran.
Rockford will host the section meet, which usually is at St. John’s University, which will not allow it due to COVID.
“We have the right facility for it and the experience of hosting great meets,” said Robran. “So, we are up to the challenge.”
