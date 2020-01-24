The Rockford Area Historical Society faces many problems similar to those of individual homeowners when it comes to keeping a house in good repair. And the society is dealing with additional requirements of the National Registry of Historic Registry.
At the Tuesday, Jan. 14 Rockford City Council meeting. Kris Strobel, RAHS executive director, and Kathy Ehlers, RAHS board chair, thanked the city of Rockford for funding for repairs in 2019 and 2020 for the historic Stork House, home of the Historical Society.
“Thank you! The house looks taken care of,” Strobel said. “There’s no way we could have done of this without the city. … With the funding you gave us this year, we will have a significant number of the big projects done.”
At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Ehlers, of RAHS, said about repairs to the Stork House, “Our goal is to have a regular maintenance schedule. This is an old house. Otherwise, it will fall apart.” She thanked the many volunteers who chipped in labor and materials.
Strobel outlined repairs accomplished in 2019. With roughly $12,000 from the city and volunteer labor, an HVAC system was correctly hooked up, chimneys were tuck-pointed, four windows were repaired or are in the repair process and replacement of siding and painting were begun. Re-design of the garden was started, and weeds and buckthorn still need to be addressed.
City funding of $16,000 for 2020 has been earmarked for completing house painting, additional gutters for water alleviation, additional HVAC costs and additional wood repair of doors, window trim, siding, etc. Windows will be repaired at a cost of $1,000 each, when RAHS can afford it. (Thirty-six windows need attention).
City Administrator Dan Madsen asked about RAHS’s plans for the garden and garage.
Strobel said the society needs city input on what can be done about the garage. It has to be kept in accordance with regulations of the Historic Registry. Several City Councilors talked about people being afraid to go into the garage.
Strobel said RAHS has discussed putting up some kind of building for storage. Materials for a shed would cost an estimated $4,000. Volunteers might build the shed. The society has not made a decision.
Madsen encouraged RAHS to let the city know about society priorities.
RAHS WORK CONTINUED DURING REPAIRS
While work progressed on the Stork House, RAHS staff and volunteers continued programming in 2019. RAHS got a small grant for capturing oral histories. The first project was collecting history on the 1965 flood. “I am sorry to say that much of that history has already been lost,” Strobel said.
RAHS has five members trained to collect oral histories and will continue to do this with different topics.
Successful fund raisers for RAHS in 2019 included its first ever Speakeasy Fundraiser commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Volstead Act, also known as the National Prohibition Act. The event raised over $2,000 to support RAHS. The society will repeat the event this year on March 7. Beer concessions at Rocktoberfest are another annual fundraiser for RAHS.
Recently, RAHS presented a program at the Rockford Library about a lynching that happened in Rockford. The society will continue to do that program. Also, RAHS held its second and final privy dig.
In 2020 RAHS will continue tours and school programs at the Stork House and also bring programs to schools.
RECORD YEAR FOR VOLUNTEERS, VISITORS
Strobel said people came from as far away as Boston to tour the Stork House last year. In 2019, 875 people toured the house, compared with 507 in 2018. Hours contributed by volunteers quadrupled between 2018 and 2019, jumping from 1,020 hours to 4,023.5 hours. The value of volunteer hours in 2019 amounted to $102,317.62 (using $25.45 per hour for the calculation).
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY EVENT
Turning to the subject of hockey, the City Council approved use of the Rockford outdoor hockey rink at Riverside Park on Feb. 3 by the Rockford Delano Tigers High School Hockey team. The rink will be closed temporarily to the general public.
The Tigers will hold a public practice at 3:45 p.m., followed by an open skate at 5 p.m. Kids in the association and the community will have a chance to skate and practice with the team. Free hotdogs and marshmallows will be available, courtesy of the Boys High School Booster Club.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPOINTED Lorie Gusse to a three-year term with the Park and Recreation Commission and Craig Cihlar and Shannon Sand to three-year terms with the Planning and Zoning Commission.
RE-APPOINTED the Crow River News as designated newspaper for city legal announcements.
