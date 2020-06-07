Molly Schultz is Rockford valedictorian
by Dave Pedersen
Molly Schultz is the valedictorian of the Rockford High School Class of 2020. She addressed her classmates during a drive-through commencement ceremony, held on Saturday, June 30, in the RHS parking lot.
Schultz has been one of the top athletes in Rockford school history, excelling in gymnastics, volleyball and track and field. She holds three school volleyball records and four in track and field.
Schultz was named the 2020 Rockford Athena Award winner, recognizing outstanding female athletes from Minnesota in both public and private high schools.
In summary, she competed at state in 10 events and was named to the All-State volleyball first team this past season.
She served as captain for five teams, earning 14 varsity letters. She was a team most valuable player six times and earned nine All-Conference awards.
Volleyball is where Schultz made her biggest mark. She lettered six times, was a three-year captain and named most valuable player four times. She was All-State honorable mention as a junior and All-State first time as a senior.
Schultz has accepted a scholarship to be a defensive specialist at Kansas State, a Division 1 school.
Not only has she excelled in athletics, but also in academics. The three-year member of the National Honor Society has posted a 4.26 grade point average. She was Academic All-State in volleyball her senior season.
Schultz is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She was part of NCL, Inc. (National Charity League), a mother/daughter organization emphasizing community service, leadership and cultural experiences.
Through NCL, Schultz was a frequent volunteer at the Interfaith Outreach Center, Special Olympics, Folkstone Nursing Home and the Ronald McDonald House.
RHS taught Taylor Andres life lessons
by Sue Van Cleaf
Not everyone can be a high school valedictorian or class president. Each student has learned lessons that he or she can pass on to classmates.
Taylor Andres, a 2020 Rockford High School graduate, has this message for her classmates:
“Keep finding little things that make you full of happiness. Take as many opportunities as you can.”
This newspaper asked her three questions about her experiences as an RHS student.
Asked about her most memorable learning experience in high school, Taylor said she learned a lot about life lessons from RHS teachers. “They are really positive,” she said.
She especially enjoyed her workshop class during which she learned how to make items, such as birdhouses, at home. A favorite activity is burning designs on wood. Taylor uses this craft to make nameplates with picture designs for gifts.
In a second question, Taylor was asked how she achieved her academic goals in high school.
“I had a rough beginning,” she said. When she started high school she suddenly was on her own and had to figure out how to manage her time.
Extra curricular activities taught her how. She worked in the auditorium during concerts and plays. She participated in “every band thing you can do,” including jazz and marching bands. Also, Taylor was captain of the golf team and a volunteer Student Council representative. Outside of school, she served on the ski patrol.
Taylor gained leadership experience on the golf team. “Golf is a team sport,” she said. “You have to make sure your team mates stay positive.”
Asked about her plans after high school, Taylor said she wants to be a paramedic or work in emergency care somewhere in a hospital setting. She has enrolled in the EMT program at Anoka Technical College. She was awarded scholarships from Dollars for Scholars and Rockford Star Lodge.
Principal Menard's message
Principal Paul Menard addressed this message to Rockford High School graduates:
“Congratulations to the Class of 2020! Every year our graduates share a distinct collective identity. What is particularly special about this group of seniors is their demonstrated leadership, optimism, and resilience throughout the rare challenges that a global pandemic presented. I have no doubt they will be well prepared for their next adventures. While I only interacted with them for a short time, I am proud of them all and wish them much success and happiness.”
