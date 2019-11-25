Rockford’s volleyball and cross country teams recently handed out post season awards.
Volleyball seniors Lauren Klaith and Molly Schultz signed national letters of intent to intent to play the sport in college. Klaith will attend Gustavus in St. Peter and Schultz will play at Kansas, a Division 1 school.
Both were named All-Conference and Schultz was named to the All-State team. Senior Sydney Yakesh was All-Conference honorable mention.
Both Klaith and Schultz was All-State academic along with Natalie Cumpton. The team received the Gold All-State academic award for having a GPA over 3.8.
Earning All-Conference academic honors were awarded to Kylee Sauers, Lauren Loegering, Sophie Bremel, Lauren Schuman, Sophia Brun, Lexi Wacker, Makenna Schmatz, Klaith, Schultz, Yakesh and Cumpton
Awards chosen by teammates included Schultz as most valuable player, Makenna Schmatz with the spirit award and Lauren Loegering as most improved.
Schultz broke the school record for ace serves in a single season with 114.
FOOTBALL
Rockford handed out awards at the annual football banquet.
Named as most valuable on defense included Chris Hall for defensive lineman, Austin Schloeder for linebacker, Soren Peterson for defensive back and Liam FitzSimmons for defensive player of the year.
MVP’s on offense included lineman Nathan Jorgenson, offensive back Sam Zilmer, receiver Everett Brun and Connor Schreckenghaust as offensive player of the year.
Carter Edwards was most improved on offense and Dillon Lundberg was most improved on defense.
Special team’s player of the year was shared by Caleb Richards and Kaye Richards III. Scout team player of the year was Nolan Perry.
FitzSimmons was named first team All-District. On the second team were Hall, Schreckenghaust and Schloeder. Brun and Jorgenson were named All-Section.
All District Academic honors went to Brun, Andrew Engebretson, Mitch Johnson, Peterson, Schloeder, Noah Anderson, Caden Braun, Ashton Fox, Carter Edwards, Hayden Johnson, Jaxon Maki, Perry and Zilmer.
The team earned a state academic award from the coaches association for nine of the last 10 years.
CROSS COUNTRY
Earning first team All-Conference cross country honors were Nels Trandahl, Ava Cusciotta, Hailey Jackson and Ruby Gifford. Honorable mention went to Leo Duffy, Ellie Sather and Alix Gifford.
Trandahl earned All-State honors. Ruby Gifford, Hailey Jackson and Tyler Beise were named rookies of the year. Alix Gifford and Anthony Mangan were most improved.
Most valuable runners were Ellie Sather and Nels Trandahl. The sixth year award went to Nolan Aker, Andrew Finger and Jack Hanson.
Both teams were Gold award winners given by the state coaches association for academics with a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.
Jeff Dickman was named Section 5A assistant girls coach of the year. Trandahl was also All-State academic.
