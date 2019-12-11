Averi Shrode was already involved in Rockford gymnastics as the coordinator for the community education program, so she decided to add another task by taking over as head high school coach at Rockford.
The decision could be a lifesaver for the school program that has been trying to stay afloat the past few years.
Unable to find a gymnastics coach two seasons ago, Rockford could not field a team. Last season Hannah Hendry coached the team of just seven. The coach left as did two seniors, leaving the program in doubt once again.
“This summer the head coach position opened up and I applied immediately, knowing my program is a feeder for the high school team,” said Shrode. “I knew it would help grow the entire program. Before I knew it I had 20 gymnasts joining the team. I am so happy to see the program back in action and all of the athletes involved.”
Most of the newcomers came from area gymnastics clubs or the advanced community education team developed by Shrode the past three years.
“I was involved in gymnastics as a young girl and was part of the Delano high school gymnastics team for five seasons,” notes Shrode. “I started coaching when I was in 10th grade and have ever since.”
Shrode attended college at Minnesota State Mankato where she received her BA degree and athletic coaching minor. While in college she was the assistant coach for the St. Peter high school gymnastics team and coordinated a community ed program. This is Shrode’s 11th year as a gymnastics judge.
After college Shrode served as an assistant coach at Delano and again coordinated the community education program. She moved to coach at Laketown gymnastics in Waconia until she heard Rockford was in need of coaches. For three years she has directed the Rockford community ed program.
Emma Webster is the assistant coach. Shrode adds, “We have a great group of girls who are constantly working hard trying to get better at each practice.”
Alayna Schloeder is the captain and Mackenzie Bakken is co-captain.
The team includes Elise Biorn, Milayna Boulton, Samantha Boyd, Allie Campbell, Katlyn Fuchs, Torrey Hagen-Johnson, Anastasia Jankowski, Ashley Johnson, Chloe Kisch, Anabelle Koshiol, Olivia Peterson, Lily Qualle, Rachel Sandberg, Lydia Schmatz, Aigul Simpson, Sydney Werman and Elizabeth Kartak.
The first meet is 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at Waconia including New Prague. Home meets are Jan. 7, 9, 16 and Jan. 23. The section meet is Feb. 13 in Watertown.
