Rockford’s gymnasts have been gradually increasing the team score as the program has worked to get back to fielding a full varsity team.
Last week the team posted a team score of 132.450 at home when Columbia Heights scored 99.350.
The leader continues to be senior Alayna Schloeder, who captured first place in all four events, plus the all-around with 37.625 points. She scored nine-plus points in vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
Rockford took the top four spots in the all-around. Elise Bjorn was second at 32.325, taking second on vault, bars and floor, plus was fourth on beam.
Mackenzie Bakken was third all-around at 30.250, placing third on vault, beam and floor, along with fifth on bars.
Allie Campbell was fourth in the all-around, placing second on beam, fourth on bars and fifth on floor.
Katlyn Fuchs was third on bars and fourth on floor. Sami Boyd was fourth on vault.
