Before Rockford’s gymnastics program took a step back a couple of seasons ago where it did not compete on the varsity level, it was scoring in the upper 120’s and sending gymnasts to state.
Missing a head coach led to the team missing gymnasts and meets. Led by new head coach Averi Shrode, the team has 20 total gymnasts including several all-arounders (performing in all four events).
Last week the team defeated Glencoe-Silver Lake 133.725 to 123.300 in the first home varsity meet in two years. The Rockets also hosted a triangular meet with strong Delano and Annandale programs.
Annandale won at 134.925, followed by Delano at 130-975 and Rockford 129.425. The Rockets were still not at full strength, slowed by injuries.
The leader has been senior Alayna Schloeder, who won every event against Glencoe and was second in the all-around against Delano and Annandale. She was second in vault, bars and floor, plus took first on beam.
Also in the triangular meet, Elise Born was fifth in the all-around, third on bars and fifth on floor. Ellie Campbell was sixth in the all-around, Katelyn Fuchs was seventh in the all-around and McKenzie Bakken took fourth on floor.
Against Glencoe-Silver Lake Born was second in the all-around, plus second on bars, fourth on vault and floor and fifth on beam. Bakken was third on beam and floor and fourth in the all-around. Campbell was third on bars and seventh in the all-around.
The team is at New London-Spicer Tuesday, Jan. 21 and at home against Litchfield and Orono, Thursday, Jan. 23.
