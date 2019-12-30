After not fielding a complete team the past couple of years while the program sought a new head coach Rockford is back to full strength with 20 gymnasts led by coach Averi Shrode.
The first home meet is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 against Delano and Annandale.
The first meet at Waconia including New Prague went well other than Rockford being slowed by some sick gymnasts.
New Prague won with 137.4 points, followed by Waconia at 133.6 and Rockford 128.75. Senior Alayna Schloeder captured the all-around title, placing first on uneven bars (9.175), balance beam (9.125) and floor exercise (9.250), plus taking second on vault (9.275).
Elsie Biorn was seventh in the all-around with Allie Campbell eighth.
“We are happy with how the girls did and we can’t wait for more meets because we can only get better,” said Shrode. “I think we are off to a great season, having 20 gymnasts and most of them in their first high school season.”
Other home meets are Jan. 9, 16 and 23. The section meet is Feb. 13 in Watertown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.