Rockford advanced two boys to the second day of the section tournament at Pebble Creek last week.
The first day the team shot 360. Phillip Gorder led the team with “a great score of 80,” said coach Bruce Koenen. “He really putted well and made some clutch putts for par.”
Levi Broking was second on the team at 87, also qualifying for the second day of the tournament.
Ethan Egbert shot 90 and missed going to the second day of sections by one stroke. Braden Blanchard shot 103 for our fourth score.
Broking played well the second day, shooting 84 for a two-day total of 171. He made four birdies on the day and birdied the last hole he played for the Rockets.
Gorder shot 95 the second day. The ninth-grader will return with more varsity experience. Broking is the lone senior to graduate.
Koenen said this is his last year of coaching the boys golf team at Rockford after 20 years. He had been retired as a teacher and now as a coach.
