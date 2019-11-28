The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, Nov. 12, approved a document that gives developer U.S. Homes, doing business as Lennar, an additional five years in which to build homes in the Parkwood Homestead residential subdivision in southern Rockford.
The council approved a third amendment to the Master Development Agreement for the planned unit development. The amendment extends Lennar’s deadline for filing preliminary plats from 2020 to 2025. Also, the council approved the planned unit development agreement.
At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
PARKWOOD AMENDMENT
The Parkwood Homestead subdivision includes the former Eldon Foss property and property owned by the Edith D. Wagner Trust. The Master Development Agreement dates back to 2004 and was amended twice, the second time in 2011.
City Administrator Dan Madsen said attorneys for Wagner and Lennar had reviewed the third amendment, along with the planned unit development agreement and pronounced both of them ready for City Council approval.
Wagner said the recent extension of the Northern Natural Gas pipeline along the border of his property had reduced the number of buildable lots. He had 50 to 55 buildable acres before the gas line went through. Now the number of housing units would depend upon whether the developer decides to build single versus multi-family homes. The number of lots is likely to be more than 24 and less than the original 80 or so lots.
TAILWIND DEVELOPMENT
Turning to planning for another development, the City Council discussed a draft of the Tailwind development agreement, along with site and building plans presented by LeAnn and Michael Sather.
City Councilors eyeballed drawings of the proposed building. They asked whether the building would have a three-foot overhang of the roof at the corner of the building, along with downcast lighting from the overhang. One of the drawings appeared to have these features, and the other did not.
Several city councilors said the combination overhang plus downcast lighting made the architecture look more dramatic. They asked city staff to add a paragraph to the design plan requiring these two features. The council then approved the site and building plans. The next step is getting Tailwind’s approval of these two documents, as amended.
The Tailwind development would be located on the northeast corner of Highway 55 and Main Street — the gateway to Rockford. A lumberyard once occupied the site. The city took over ownership of the land after the lumberyard was demolished. Tailwind purchased the site from Rockford in October.
Tailwind is proposing to construct a building with offices for Tailwind and ReMax, along with offices that would be leased to outside businesses or provide space for growth of current businesses.
TOY DRIVE
During City Councilor reports, City Councilor Deb Buoy said the Rockford Fire Department Auxiliary has launched its annual toy drive. Collection boxes for new, unwrapped toys are in position at Rockford City Hall, the fire station and other places around town.
Tax-deductible cash donations can be deposited in cash collection boxes around town. Make checks payable to Rockford Fire Relief and write “toy drive” on the memo line of the check. Donation deadline is Friday, Dec.13. Toys will be distributed Sunday, Dec. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.