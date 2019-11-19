Despite not having any seniors listed on varsity, Rockford’s girls basketball team has plenty of experienced players returning.
Six seniors graduated but eight return with varsity playing time, including the top scorer in junior Sydney Manthana, starting her fourth varsity season.
The season opens at Minneapolis Washburn, 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26. The team plays at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. The first home game is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 against North St. Paul.
Rockford ended last season with a 16-12 record after losing to top section seed Maranatha Christian Academy in the second round. Maranatha has participated in the last nine state tournaments.
Manthana is a 5-6 junior guard who averaged 12.3 points per game in the regular season with a game high of 26 points. Three other Rocket players scored around six points per game.
Ava Cusciotta is a 5-9 sophomore forward who averaged 6.9 points per game. Ellie Sather is a 5-9 forward who averaged 6.4 points per game. Sara Byers averaged 6.2 points per game and is a 5-6 junior guard.
The four other players with varsity experience are juniors Jayden Lark and Hannah Stedman, plus sophomores Makayla Graunke and Aliyah Robran, the tallest player at 5-10 who mainly played for the junior varsity last year.
Two other sophomores joining varsity this year are Cassia Cady and Emma Sather. The team is not very tall but is very fast. Cady, Byers, Robran and Cusciotta have run at the state track meet and the Sathers are cross country leaders along with Cusciotta.
“We are young and undersized but we go hard and will be aggressive,” said coach Marty Johnson. “A main concern is height and rebounding. We are stressing that all five players have to go after rebounds. We hope to make up for it with our speed and pressure defense.”
Rockford has 32 players out for the sport in grades nine through 11 with no seniors. Johnson said it is a good problem to have as he works to put the pieces together.
Rockford was the only Class AA school out of 12 teams invited to the Hopkins Jamboree Saturday. The Rockets faced top-ranked Hopkins that has one of top college recruits in the country. Four of the six teams are ranked in the top five in Class 4A.
“It was an honor to be at one of the top jamborees in the country,” said Johnson. “Hopkins blew us up, but we played well against teams like Rogers and St. Michael-Albertville. After that experience we are already battled tested.”
