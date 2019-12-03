Rockford girls basketball improved to 2-0 with a 57-49 victory over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted last week.
The Rockets turned a 2-point halftime lead into an 8-point victory over the team ranked No. 2 in Section 5AA. Rockford was not ranked in the top five in the section pre-season poll.
Rockford used its speed and full court pressure defense to help build an 18-0 lead at the start.
“We got ourselves in some foul trouble early and had to pull off our full court pressure, which allowed HLWW to get back into the game,” said coach Marty Johnson. “At halftime we were only up two points 28-26.”
Rockford went back to a pressure defense in the second half, but was told to look to limit the fouls. Another nice scoring run put the lead close to 15 points.
Point guard Syndey Manthana fouled out at about the 10-minute mark. The point guard finished with 10 points.
“Fortunately for us we had some players come off the bench and give us some quality minutes,” adds Johnson. “Sophomores Emma Sather and Aliyah Robran were two of those players who stepped in and did a great job on both ends of the floor.”
Ellie Sather led the scoring with 12 points, followed by Ava Cusciotta (11), Manthana (10), Sara Byers (8), Jayden Lark (6), Aliyah Robran (6) and Emma Sather (4).
Rockford has 7 p.m. home games set against North St. Paul, Thursday, Dec. 5 and Maple Lake, Friday, Dec. 6 before going to face Breck, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
BOYS HOCKEY
Delano-Rockford skated to a 4-1 victory over section rival Breck Saturday at home. The team was 2 of 3 on the power play and held a 33-26 edge in shots on goal.
Sophomore Bruce Halonen and junior Adam Brown scored in the first period, while Halonen and senior Kory Dunnigan netted goals in the second period. Senior Cole Lommel stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced in goal.
The team is at Bloomington Kennedy, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, home to Buffalo 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and at Orono, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
Boys basketball
Rockford is home against Providence Academy, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and against Hutchinson, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Delano-Rockford girls hockey has 7 p.m. home games against Holy Family Friday, Dec. 6 and against New Prague Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The team lost 8-0 to Breck last week, falling to 1-6 on the season. D-R was outshot 60-11 as goalie Grace Glasrud made 52 saves.
