It is hard to say if offense or defense is the strength of the Rockford girls basketball team that is 6-0 in the early season.
After defeating Breck 64-24 last week the Rockets were averaging 71.7 points per game and allowing just 32.2 against, the third best in the state in Class A.
Both stats got better after the 77-27 triumph over Brooklyn Center, a team picked to finish fourth in Rockford’s section.
Against Breck, Ava Cusciotta led with 14 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Aliyah Robran paced the defense with nine rebounds to go with eight points.
Sara Byers scored nine of her 10 points in the first half. She also had three assists and two steals. Makayla Graunke had six points and five rebounds. Ellie Sather grabbed seven rebounds along with scoring four points and dishing four assists. Jayden Lark added five rebounds, four points and four assists.
“We were able to control the first half with our full court pressure defense and pushing the ball on offense,” said coach Marty Johnson. “The second half we pulled off our full court pressure, but still played good half court defense and limited Breck to 11 second half points.
Rockford was 13 of 15 from the free throw line and had a 38-31 edge in rebounds.
Against Brooklyn Center Rockford got off to a great start by putting up 52 first half points. Cusciotta scored 18 first-half points. The Rockets limited BC to seven points in the second half and had a 68-30 edge in rebounds.
“This was another team effort as nine different girls scored in the game,” notes Johnson. “Robran had another all-around game with 10 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.”
Cusciotta finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Manthana scored 14 points with five rebounds and five assists. Jayden Lark had 10 points and four rebounds. Graunke had eight points and four rebounds. Cassia Cady grabbed seven rebounds.
Rockford is home against Litchfield, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.
