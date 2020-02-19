Facing two of the top girls basketball programs in the Wright County Conference, Rockford had mixed results.
The Rockets took on New London-Spicer, undefeated in the Wright County Conference at 11-0 and 20-1 overall. The record showed in the 67-40 victory.
“They are a very good all-around team that can go big with three girls 6-foot or taller, along with very athletic guards who can handle the ball and knock down shots,” said coach Marty Johnson. “We really struggled to score in the first half, and they don’t allow you a lot of second attempts if you miss.”
A big size advantage helped NLS take a 62-31 edge in rebounds. Rockford got tougher defensively in the second half, allowing only 23 points.
No Rocket player scored in double figures, when nine players scored. Ava Cusciotta had eight points, five rebounds and two blocks. Makayla Graunke also scored eight points.
Top scorer Sydney Manthana had seven points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Aliyah Robran grabbed six rebounds to go with four points and two steals.
Rockford got back on track with a 69-58 victory over Annandale. Manthana was on top of her game, scoring 29 points, nine steals, eight rebounds, four assists and was 14 of 16 from the free throw line.
Manthana scored 17 first half points as the team had 38 by the break. Eight different players scored in the first half, nine in the game.
Cusiotta had 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Sara Byers contributed nine points. Ellie Sather had seven points, six rebounds and two steals. Jayden Lark added five points and two steals and Robran had three steals.
“This was a big win for us on the road against a good Annandale team,” said Johnson. “We did a good job of handling their zone press. I felt our full court pressure was also effective, keeping them off balance. We went 25 of 33 from the free throw line.”
Manthana leads the team in scoring, averaging 19 points per game, followed by Cusiotta with 12.
Rockford ends the regular season, 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 at Glencoe-Silver Lake. The Rocket boys plat at 7:30 in the double header. The team is 16-7 overall.
