Rockford’s girls basketball team played two tough opponents last week, coming away with a split to be 9-4 on the season.
After defeating Mound Westonka 79-45 the Rockets lost to Watertown Mayer 70-51.
One fun stat from the week was when Rockford only shot 7 of 20 for 35 percent from the free throw line in the win and was 11 of 15 for 73 percent in the loss.
“We came out and played a very good first half,” said coach Marty Johnson about the 43-23 halftime lead over Mound Westonka. “We had great balance and shot the basketball extremely well. Our goal is to score 35-40 points a half and we put up 43 on a good team.”
The leading Rocket scorers had 13 points but nine scored and four netted double figures.
Sydney Manthana and Ava Cusiotta both had 13 points, while Ellie Sather and Aliyah Robran both scored 10 points. Sara Byers scored 8, Jayden Lark 7, Hannah Stedman 6 and Cassia Cady had 5.
The game against Watertown-Mayer went back and forth early on with Rockford claiming a 31-28 halftime lead.
“A big reason we had the lead was the play of Ellie Sather, who scored 12 of our 31 halftime points when hitting three 3-point shots,” said Johnson. “The second half was disappointing, as our shots weren’t falling and I felt we became undisciplined offensively.”
Ellie Sather finished with 15 points, followed by Cusiotta 11, Manthana 10 and Robran 4 as the leaders.
Rockford plays at New London-Spicer, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 and comes home to face Annandale, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
