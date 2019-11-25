Nine players scored when Rockford opened the girls basketball season with a 70-40 victory over Minneapolis Washburn last week.
A balanced scoring attack was a key factor as six players scored between 7 and 17 points.
Junior Sydney Manthana led with 17 points, while junior Jayden Lark had 10, sophomore Aliyah Robran 9, sophomore Ava Cusciotta 8, junior Sara Byers 8 and junior Hannah Stedman scored 7.
“We came out in our full court pressure and our quickness really caused them problems,” said coach Marty Johnson. “We created numerous turnovers that we were able to turn into some quick points.”
Johnson said he was very pleased with how hard his players worked on defense, but they picked up to many fouls.
“I thought the girls played very unselfish, and that is going to be a key to our success this year,” said Johnson. “We are going to play 9-11 kids every night, and if we can get the balance we had against Washburn it’s going to be an exciting year.”
The next game is 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at home against North St. Paul, followed by a home game against Maple Lake, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
