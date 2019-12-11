Rockford girls basketball continued to shine with a team effort approach, winning two games last week, improving to 4-0.
In the 82-22 victory over North St. Paul 11 different players scored points. Ten players scored in the 81-31 triumph over Maple Lake. In both games only two players scored in double figures.
“I really didn’t know much about North St. Paul coming into the game, other than they were a 4A school,” said coach Marty Johnson after watching his team build a 56-5 halftime lead. “I figured we would need to play well to get a win against a school of their size, and didn’t think it would be so one sided.”
Rockford started the game by applying a full court pressure on defense and the team’s quickness caused NSP problems, forcing numerous turnovers that were turned into quick points.
Sydney Manthana paced the offense with 19 points and had five steals. Jayden Lark had 15 points and seven rebounds. Emma Sather added seven points and four rebounds. Sara Byers and Makayla Graunke both had seven points. Aliyah Robran had six points and seven rebounds, while Hannah Stedman had six points with nine rebounds. Ellie Sather had five points, five rebounds and four steals. Ava Cusciotta had four steals.
Rockford used the same formula to overpower Maple Lake, scoring points off of 39 turnovers. In four games Rockford is averaging 72.3 points on offense and just 35.3 on defense.
Manthana netted 16 first half points and finished with 28. The junior was 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Graunke was the other player in double figures with 10 points to go with four rebounds.
Robran netted nine points, while Cusciotta had eight points, five rebounds and four steals. Some players did not score much but helped in other ways. Stedman had five points and four rebounds, Byers had five points and four assists. Emma and Ellie Sather both had four points and four steals and Lark added six points.
Rockford plays at Breck, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 and at home against Brooklyn Center, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Other home games are 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 against Hutchinson and Thursday, Dec. 19 against Litchfield.
