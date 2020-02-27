There are 16 teams in the Section 5AA girls basketball tournament, so Rockford earning the No. 3 seed is a big deal.
It means the Rockets will open at home, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 against No. 14 Minneapolis Patrick Henry. The winner takes on either No. 6 Annandale or No. 11 Breck, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at St. Michael-Albertville. The semifinals are at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at STMA and finals, 6 p.m. March 6 at St. Cloud State University.
“We have a very tough section, and to win it all we will need to play at a very high level for four games,” said coach Marty Johnson.
Providence Academy is the No. 1 seed with Watertown-Mayer second, Blake fourth and defending section champ Holy Family fifth. Rockford is 18-8 overall.
Rockford finished the regular season strong by defeating Dassel-Cokato 64-31 and Glencoe-Silver Lake 69-65.
“We came out with a lot of energy and played great defense,” said Johnson about the DC game when leading 33-15 at the half. “On offense we shot well hitting a season high nine 3-point shots. We also had very balanced scoring with nine different girls contributing points.”
Rockford held a 45-38 edge in rebounds. Sydney Manthana had 14 points, five steals, four assists and three 3-point baskets. Ava Cusciotta scored 13 points with 14 rebounds and six blocks. Ellie Sather contributed nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Aliyah Robran pulled down 10 rebounds to go with six points. Sara Byers netted seven points and Hannah Stedman had six points.
Rockford took a 32-27 lead at Glencoe-Silver Lake. Cusciotta had a big first half when scoring 14 of her team high 22 points. She also had 10 rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.
“GSL has one of the top players in the conference and Ellie Sather and Sara Byers really kept her in check by playing great lock down defense,” notes Johnson.
The second half was back and forth with GSL grabbing a lead late in the game. Manthana, Byers, Makayla Graunke and Ellie Sather all hit big 3-point shots down the stretch to help seal the win.
Manthana, the team’s top scorer, had limited playing time because of an injured hip. The junior nailed some clutch free throws and had 10 points and seven assists.
Ellie Sather had 13 points; Graunke added seven points, five rebounds and three assists and Byers scored five points with two rebounds. Robran only had three points but had 12 rebounds and three assists.
“Ava and Aliyah did a nice job for us on the boards as they combined for 22 rebounds,” said Johnson. “This was a great team win, and I was extremely proud of how well we kept our composure at the end of the game as we battled back and got the win.”
Rockford has no seniors on this high section seeded team, having five juniors and six sophomores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.