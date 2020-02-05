What Rockford girls basketball coach Marty Johnson liked the most about his team winning all three games last week was the fact they were all on the road.
Rockford improved to 14-5 and is currently ranked as the No. 2 seed in Section 5AA. The Rockets defeated Litchfield 51-47, Mound Westonka 70-43 and Holy Family Catholic 79-72.
“We knew going into the game that we would need to play well to get a victory on the road against a good Litchfield team,” said coach Marty Johnson. “The first half we struggled to score offensively. One person who did play well the first half was Ellie Sather, who scored 12 of our 27 points. She also worked extremely hard on the defensive end.”
Rockford had balanced scoring with Sather netting 15 points with five rebounds and three assists. Sara Byers had nine points, nine rebounds and three steals. Ava Cusciotta had seven points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Aliyah Robran had six rebounds and four points.
Against Mound Westonka, Manthana sat for much of the first half with foul trouble and only had three points at the break. However, she exploded for 20 second half points while Rockford limited Litchfield to just 16 second half points.
“We also made some clutch free throws down the stretch, going 8 of 10 to close out the game,” adds Johnson. “I felt we were relentless defensively and really made things difficult for the White Hawks.”
Manthana finished with 23 points, six steals and three assists. Makayla Graunke had nine points and Cusciotta added eight points with 13 rebounds. Robran had seven points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Byers provided seven points with four rebounds and two assists. Sather had five points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Jayden Lark scored five points with two blocks and two assists. Hannah Stedman had four points and rebounds, plus two assists.
Manthana also netted 23 pointswith six rebounds in the win over Holy Family Saturday played at St. Michael-Albertville.
Sather had 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Cusciotta had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Robran added 11 points and had eight rebounds. Lark had nine points and six rebounds.
Johnson’s worries about a letdown following a win the night before were quickly put aside when the Rockets came out with a lot of energy and took a 37-28 halftime lead. Eight different players scored points in the first half.
“The second half was back and forth with both teams going on runs,” said Johnson. “I was very proud of our composure for not having any seniors and also the effort that we put forth for having back to back games.”
The girls play at Watertown-Mayer Friday, Feb. 7 and at home against New London-Spicer, Tuesday, Feb. 11.
