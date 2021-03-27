The number of calls for service from the Rockford Fire Department has increased steadily over the past five years. Eventually, Rockford will need to consider making some of the firefighter positions full-time.
Rockford Fire Chief Ben Sanderson brought this news to the Rockford City Council at its Tuesday, March 9, meeting. At the meeting the city council also considered other business. Here are meeting highlights.
FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNUAL REPORT
Chief Sanderson gave the council a brief 2020 annual report of activities of the Rockford Fire Department. He said that during the past five years, the number of calls for service has increased by a total of 110. If this trend continues, the RFD will need to consider making some firefighters full-time. Currently, all Rockford firefighters, including Sanderson, are part-time. The RFD has 25 paid firefighters and four reservists.
In 2020 the RFD responded to 373 calls, up by 20 from the previous year, Sanderson said. So far this year, the number of calls is up by 10 over the same period in 2020. The number of medical calls in 2020 “shot through the roof,” increasing by 30 over the previous year.
Unfortunately, the RFD will lose a few senior firefighters next year, he said, adding that Rockford Fire otherwise is a young department. He recommended adding two lieutenants soon to prepare for the change. This topic is scheduled to come before the city council on March 23.
Meanwhile, the RFD recently fought a historic fire amidst 30 degrees below zero weather, Sanderson said. Firefighters fought the fire for seven hours. Also, his department has spent 60 hours updating the fire station with improvements that do not require a contractor. Gov. Tim Walz has granted full clearance for Rockford fighters to continue normal training.
The RFD has applied for a $280,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Sanderson said. He is awaiting word about whether the application was successful.
Rockford Fire has canceled its pancake breakfast fund raiser for this year, he said. Instead firefighters are selling tickets for a gun raffle up until River Days in August.
FUND RAISER FOR RIVERWORKS
Turning to the subject of RiverWorks, the city council learned about a fund raiser for RiverWorks Community Development. For the ninth consecutive year, Masonic Star Lodge #62 is holding a fundraising campaign for RiverWorks. Art Wacholz, member of Star Lodge #62, said his lodge would match donations up to $23,000 from the funds raised to increase financial support to the important programs that RiverWorks provides to the Rockford/Greenfield community.
All of the funds raised will be donated to RiverWorks. This year’s Masonic RiverWorks Fundraiser will end Wednesday, March 31.
In 2020, Star Lodge matched $24,000 that was raised through this fund raiser for a total of $50,122.The RiverWorks Food Shelf, Lunch Box Fever, Lunchbox Fever 2.0, The Family Holiday Program (for Thanksgiving and Christmas), Crow River Christmas, and National Night Out were some of the programs that saw benefit from fundraising efforts.
To donate, make a deposit at BankWest with checks payable to Masonic RiverWorks Fundraiser or send donations to Star Lodge #62, 6000 Main Street, Suite 1, Rockford, MN 55373. You also can donate online through the Facebook page: Star Masonic Lodge No. 62, AF&AM. Rockford, MN.
For information, contact Erik Sorenson at erik@weatherhillcommercial.comor at 763-639-9993. All funds raised are deposited directly into the Masonic RiverWorks Fundraiser Fund. Donations are not tax deductible.
Unfortunately, Star Lodge had to cancel this year’s annual hog roast fund raiser, Wacholz said. The lodge is planning to resume the event next year.
BRUSH GRINDING
In other business, the city council approved an amount not to exceed $6,000 for the annual grinding of the brush pile by Sylvester Custom Grinding. The approval is for this year only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.