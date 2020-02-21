The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, Feb. 11, learned that Assistant Fire Chief Nathan Buoy has negotiated successfully with the city of Minnetonka to purchase a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe for use as a command vehicle by the Rockford Fire Department.
The council approved the purchase from Minnetonka for $9,250 and authorized Fire Chief Ben Sanderson to seek bids for purchasing safety lights to mount on the vehicle. The vehicle has roughly 63,000 miles on it. The purchase agreement requires the RFD to pick up the vehicle no later than Feb. 28.
The Tahoe has a heavy-duty police package that enables it to handle high rates of speed, Buoy said. The Tahoe already is painted in fire department colors. The RFD would need to equip the vehicle with sirens, lights and medical equipment.
The RFD did not have a command vehicle. When the duty officer responded to a scene, he or she had to choose whether to drive their personal vehicle or head for the fire station to get a department vehicle that requires additional personnel. Going to the station created a delay. A personal vehicle is unmarked and does not have safety lighting.
RFD Chief Ben Sanderson said his department has a duty officer on call on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
RFD SPAGHETTI DINNER
Continuing with fire department business, City Councilor Deb Buoy invited the general public to a spaghetti dinner, silent auction and raffle from 4:30 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Rockford Fire Station, 6700 Main St. The Rockford Fire Department Auxiliary is sponsoring the event. Proceeds will benefit the fire department.
WASTE WATER TREATMENT
Turning to the subject of wastewater treatment, the City Council approved an amendment to Rockford’s agreement with PeopleService for testing and certification of Rockford’s Wastewater Treatment Facility.
City Administrator Dan Madsen explained the amendment. PeopleService would reduce its services from roughly one hour of work daily to one day per week for testing and certifying discharge documents for Rockford’s Wastewater Treatment plant. The company would reduce its fees from $4,200 to $2,167 per month. Rockford’s contract with PeopleService would be extended to run from Feb. 1 through June 30.
PeopleService has been working with Rockford since Doug Duda, the city’s long-term wastewater operator, resigned. Rockford has hired a new wastewater operator who has a Class C license. The city has a Class B plant. The new operator will test for her Class B license in March. The City Council added a clause to the PeopleService contract that allows Rockford to terminate the agreement with 30 days notice.
2020 GOALS
Turning to the subject of City Council goals for 2020, City Administrator Madsen summed up four goals that councilors had agreed upon in a study session.
The first goal is continuing with downtown development that might involve improving the appearance of the library and the aesthetics of the downtown district.
Team building is the second goal, because 35 percent of Rockford city staffers are new. Madsen said it is important for the city to focus on cohesiveness to make sure everyone from new hires to city councilors are communicating well and on the same page.
A third goal is to evaluate fire department inspections. How does Rockford want to move forward with inspections of high density residential, commercial and industrial buildings for safety and compliance with codes? The city does not want “unnecessary harm, damage or loss of life,” Madsen said.
A fourth goal is engaging developers to continue to plat properties ahead to keep what appears to be a good development year in 2020, he said.
City Councilors said they might want to discuss other goals for 2020.
Madsen said the city and City Council did a reasonably good job in accomplishing 2019 goals. For example, Rockford is seeing renewed interest in opening retail stores in its downtown. So now the city can move on to 2020 goals.
REVISED CITY COUNCIL MEETING DATE
Turning to the City Council meeting schedule, the council changed the date of its next meeting from Tuesday, Feb. 25, to Monday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. Tuesday is the date of Minnesota precinct causes for the 2020 election.
