The city of Rockford is seeking nominations for Rockford’s 2019 Volunteer of the Year. Deadline to submit nominations at Rockford City Hall is 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 18.
The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, Jan. 28, launched the Volunteer of the Year search. Forms are available at city hall and on the city website at cityofrockford.org. To nominate a candidate, name the person or group, describe their volunteer service and explain why they deserve the award. The City Council will name the award winner at a regular meeting of the council.
Last year’s winner was Deb Buoy, of the Rockford Fire Department Auxiliary. She also sits on the Rockford City Council.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
FIRE DEPARTMENT COMMAND VEHICLE
Turning to fire department business, the City Council authorized Rockford Assistant Fire Chief Nathan Buoy to negotiate with the city of Minnetonka for potential purchase of a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe for use as a command vehicle for the RFD. The council authorized up to $10,000 as a purchase price.
Buoy said the Tahoe has 62,000 miles on it. The vehicle has a heavy duty police package that enables it to handle high rates of speed. The Tahoe already is painted in fire department colors. The RFD would need to equip the vehicle with sirens, lights and medical equipment. Minnetonka has agreed to talk with the RFD about a potential purchase of the vehicle. If the two parties don’t work out a deal, the Tahoe would be sold at an auction.
City Administrator Dan Madsen said the Fire Board and the RFD have talked about a command vehicle purchase for some time. The RFD does not have a command vehicle. When the duty officer responds to a scene, he or she has to choose whether to drive their personal vehicle or head for the fire station to get a department vehicle that requires additional personnel. Going to the station creates a delay. A personal vehicle is unmarked and does not have safety lighting.
RFD Chief Ben Sanderson said his department has a duty officer on call on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Fire department Officers
Continuing with fire department business, the City Council approved this year’s officers. They include Fire Chief Ben Sanderson, Assistant Chief Nathan Buoy and Captains Nick Qualle, Jacob Moser, Domanick Lark and Chase Holley. Tyler Neibert and David Angell are listed as lieutenants, and Justin Mielka, Mike Bilbe and Brian Thoennes as engineers. Adam Boedekker is communications officer, Qualle is quartermaster and Moser and Holley are medical officers.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPROVED a two-year renewal of a permit for Ver-Tech to discharge industrial wastewater into Rockford’s sanitary sewer system. The city reviews Ver-tech’s discharges periodically to determine whether the wastewater treatment plant can continue to comply with its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination Permit issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
RESCHEDULED the Feb. 25 City Council meeting to Wednesday, Feb. 26. Minnesota precinct caucuses are scheduled for Feb. 25.
