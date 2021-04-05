The Rockford Fire Department on March 22 joined a growing list of Minnesota fire departments becoming “MnFIRE Aware” of their occupational health risks.
The in-depth emotional wellness training, taught by firefighters and other health experts, helped Rockford firefighters de-stigmatize talking about their mental health. Firefighters got practical information about how to properly debrief after a difficult call with their team, ways to maintain emotional well being and mental health resources available for those who need help. Emotional trauma is one of the three problems most commonly experienced by those in the fire service, other than cancer and cardiovascular disease.
The training class was hosted by the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative (MnFIRE). This statewide advocacy organization equips firefighters and people who care about them with resources to address the growing health crisis in the Minnesota fire service. MnFIRE recently received a $400,000 grant from the Fire Service Advisory Committee (FSAC) to train all Minnesota firefighters to become “MnFIRE Aware” of their occupational health risks by June 30. The Rockford Fire Department joins a list of more than 8,000 firefighters who have already received the training statewide.
“By participating in this important training, Rockford proved that the health of their hometown heroes is a priority,” said George Esbensen, MnFIRE president. “There’s a health crisis in the Minnesota fire service and it’s more important than ever that firefighters across the state are aware of their heightened risk for cardiac, emotional trauma and cancer issues.”
More and more Minnesota firefighters are tragically losing their lives due to occupational health issues, according to MnFIRE. In addition to cancer and cardiac-related deaths, four to six active Minnesota firefighters die from suicide each year.
In addition to conducting MnFIRE Aware Trainings both in person and online at no cost to departments, MnFIRE offers a confidential, toll-free helpline (888-784-6634) for firefighters in crisis. The nonprofit is also spearheading a legislative initiative to improve access to care for firefighters in need of treatment for cancer, cardiac and emotional trauma issues - the Hometown Heroes Assistance Program, which is planned to be introduced during the 2021 legislative session. Learn more at MNFireInitiative.com.
Since its inception in 2016, the Minnesota Firefighter Initiative (MnFIRE) has been dedicated to providing Minnesota’s firefighters with the tools they need to prioritize and protect their health by focusing on the three health problems most commonly experienced by those in the fire service - cancer, cardiac and emotional trauma.
In addition to spearheading the legislative initiative, MnFIRE trains Minnesota firefighters to become “MnFIRE Aware” of their higher risks for cancer, cardiac issues and emotional trauma. The organization has already trained 389 departments and reached more than 8,000 firefighters across Minnesota. The organization launched a 24-hour peer support hotline for firefighters struggling with mental health issues in 2018. For information, visit MNFireInitiative.com.
