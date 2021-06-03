After an unprecedented school year, the Rockford Area Schools district is massively expanding its summer school program to enrich the learning of students that may have fallen behind or simply are craving in-person educational opportunities.
At time of publication, the district had 147 students enrolled for these upcoming sessions, as compared to 50 last year. By planning three separate sessions of summer school with different target students, the district was able to recruit more teachers than ever before to cut down on class sizes and maximize the summer school experience for RAS students.
“In the past, summer school has been for students who are struggling academically or credit recovery … it’s targeted services,” said Superintendent Rhonda Dean. “This year due to the pandemic, we are offering summer school for all learners that are interested in attending summer school, so for us, that is the difference.”
The first session, held from June 14 through 24, is geared more toward credit recovery for high schoolers “within striking distance of passing,” said Dr. Matthew Scheidler, the Principal on Special Assignment tackling this summer school overhaul.
Thanks to additional funding for such expansions following the pandemic, the district was able to expand its programming to these older students, since summer school was previously typically for targeted kindergarten to seventh grade students.
“When you think about these students, whether they had COVID or their classmates had COVID and they had to quarantine two or three times … they are craving connection,” said Scheidler. “And a lot of times in summer, kids can get bored after a few weeks … so what we are hoping is that it will give another chance — a genuine, authentic chance — for students to make connections with their classmates, with their teachers, and with their learning.”
The following two sessions will be held from July 12 through Aug. 5 for general Rockford students, and then July 23 through Aug. 19 for students at the Maple Hill Estates mobile home park. The elementary grades even have enough students signed up to have a separate classroom for each grade level.
“I think the primary reason is the gaps in learning that have occurred in the past 18 months,” said Superintendent Dean, “and parents really wanting their kids to be involved in structured educational opportunities.”
By removing the transportation barriers for both the Maple Hill Estates community and through a continued partnership with the Northwest Suburban district, RAS hopes to fill gaps across the student body, and acknowledge where those gaps exist.
Technology and streamlined data collection make this process much easier for teachers, according to Scheidler, and the district hopes to use this summer’s metric to positively guide curriculum and teaching methods in the fall.
“We are going to continue to look to evolve and adapt,” he said. “It’s about honing those skills in creative ways, so it might be mathematics of sports, the angles and the measurements of archery, or how measurements come into play in basketball and trying to make connections with that content in an engaging manner.”
Another misconception that Scheidler and RAS staff are hoping to dismantle is the idea that your child needs to be failing or near-failing to take advantage of summer school opportunities.
“We are really trying to bridge between the end of this year and the beginning of next year, and this is a learning opportunity,” he said. “The brain is a muscle and you have to work it.” Those interested in enrolling their child in Rockford Area Schools summer school can contact ScheidlerM@Rockford.K12.mn.us with any questions, concerns or the like.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.