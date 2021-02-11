Rockford Dance

Rockford’s dance team includes front row, from left- Skyla Lewis and Cassidy Cruz. Second row- Peyton Doboszenski. Third row- Jayden Doboszenski and Lauren Condon. Back row- Assistant coach Kelsey Smith, Jasmine Wichern, Lillian Jorgenson, Isabella Nelson, Madi Jacobson and student manager Jessica Ziemiecki. Not pictured- head coach Gabi Hennen. (Submitted photo)

Rockford opened the dance team season at the six-team event in Litchfield. It is the start of a short season due to the pandemic.

The next event is Saturday, Feb. 13 at St. Cloud Apollo. The Wright County Conference championship meet is Saturday, Feb. 20 at Glencoe-Silver Lake. The section meet is Feb. 27 at a site to be determined.

Coach Gabi Hennen is in her second year of rebuilding the program after it had a big fall off in participation. The team gained three dancers from last year and is up to nine. When the program started, Rockford qualified for the state meet the first three seasons.

Rockford finished in fifth place out of six teams at the first meet this year. The team is focusing on the kick competition because of the short season.

“Our season has been quite short as we had a delayed start with a six-week pause,” said Hennen. “We had to have all virtual practices, and restarted in person practice on Jan. 4. We focused a lot on technique, cardio workouts and team bonding during our virtual practices.”

The season will be eight weeks total from start to finish at section meet. Last year Rockford finished eighth out of 14 teams at the section kick meet with just eight dancers.

“This year, even though it has been very different, we are just so excited that we do get to have a season and dance as much as we can,” added Hennen. “The team has had very high spirits and a great work ethic to take as much in as they can over the next few weeks before the season ends.”

