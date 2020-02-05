These days Rockford’s dance team is not so concerned about advancing to the state meet as it is making progress.
Rockford did just that when ending the season Saturday at the section meet in Delano. It did not advance to state like it had the first four years as a state sanctioned program.
“We finished eighth out of 14 teams, which was incredible,” said coach Gabi Hennen. “We had our best performance of the season and our final placement represented that.”
The program recently had coaching changes and saw a decrease in participation. Hennen has started the re-building process with a small corps of dancers. Rockford in focusing on high kick competition this season and hopes to add jazz dance when more get involved.
“This season was a learning and growing year as being the coach for the first year,” notes Hennen. “We continually set and met goals and bonded as a team. Overall, it was a fun season and the girls had a lot of energy, passion and determination.”
Rockford has no seniors on this team and Hennen will work to grow the program. The coach adds, “We are planning on having practices over the summer to continue to work on our skills and technique before next season.”
