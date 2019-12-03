Gabi Hennen hopes to re-build the Rockford dance team program that only has seven total participants after having qualified for the state meet in four of last six seasons.
The new coach brings a wealth of experience as a dancer and coach. She was hired on fairly late this year and did not have much time prior to the season to recruit.
“I have danced since I was 3-years-old,” notes Hennen. “I went to high school at St. Cloud Cathedral and was on the varsity dance team for five years.”
Hennen also was a choreographer for three years and a captain her senior year. Her team won the Class AA state title in kick for three consecutive years and the state title in jazz in 2010.
After high school Hennen proceeded to coach at Moorhead High School for three years. She returned back to St. Cloud Cathedral to coach for three years. Her team advanced to the state tournament each year.
Assistant coaches are Kelsey Smith, a high school teammate, and Megan Larson, a Rockford assistant coach last season.
Hennen moved from St. Cloud and did not coach last season. She is a customer service manager in Plymouth.
“I was interested in Rockford as it had such a promising history of dedication while it was in Class A,” said Hennen. “It seems once they moved to Class AA interest and participation fell as the coaching staff switched over.”
Henna wants to get engaged within the community. Before next season she wants to go to recruit from other sports that have similar skills such as cheerleading.
“I want to visit local dance studios to see if there is any interest there,” adds Hennen. “I also want to have flyers and summer camps to allow dancers to experience what dance team is like, especially if they have never been a part of the team before.”
Rockford hosts a dance camp prior to the winter season, which is great for young girls to try out dance and also interact with some of the girls on the team.
“We are only having kick competition this year due to our low numbers,” said Hennen. “We are actively working on jazz skills to have a team for next season.”
The roster includes Cassidy Cruz, Jasmine Wichern, Jayden Doboszenski, Kyra Erickson, Lillian Jorgenson, Skyla Lewis and Peyton Doboszenski. The manager is Jessica Ziemiecki.
“I have a true passion for dance and helping young women grow and develop as dancers and as people in their community,” says Hennen. “My coaching style has always been to create a culture that is welcoming and hard working, but still enjoy the small fun moments that you remember for the rest of your life.”
Rockford competed at the Delano Invitational in late November and placed sixth in the kick competition.
The next event is at the Academy of Holy Angels Invitational Dec. 7. The conference kick meet at Litchfield is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
Future events include the Fridley Invitational Dec. 14, the Wright County Conference championship meet at New London-Spicer Jan. 18, the Simley Invitational Jan. 25 and the section meet Feb. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.