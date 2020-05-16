The city of Rockford and its Economic Development Authority (EDA), Tuesday, April 28, were well on the way towards setting up a loan program for businesses located within city boundaries.
City Administrator Dan Madsen reported to the Rockford City Council on progress towards establishing the loan program.
At its previous meeting, the City Council directed Madsen to contact the city of Greenfield and the Rockford Greenfield Area Chamber of Commerce about their potential participation in the proposed business loan program.
Madsen reported on April 28 that Greenfield has an EDA. However, it is not funded. Greenfield City Administrator Margaret Webb did not see an easy way for it to partner with the Rockford EDA in a loan program. He was not able to connect with the Chamber of Commerce.
Madsen added that Rockford now has an outline for a program that it could administer on its own. The Rockford EDA met and came up with the following criteria:
• Loans at 0% interest.
• Amounts up to $25,000
• Payable over three years
• First four months of interest deferred
• No collateral, but personal income guarantees required
“BankWest has been a great partner in this process,” Madsen said. He wondered whether they would be able to help Rockford through this alone. The bank would be using its staff and labor to service loans at no interest and thus have no financial benefit from participating in the program – depending upon the process.
“We will need to confirm the position of BankWest in assisting our application process and administering this loan program,” he said. The city also will work on a brochure and marketing plan to reach businesses located in Rockford.
Madsen said city staff would firm out a program and get it to the Rockford EDA and City Council for review.
“There still is a need out there for loans for small businesses, especially in Rockford,” he said. The federal small business loan program ran out of funds almost immediately. Those businesses that were able to secure funds found that they did not apply to some of their needs.
RIVER DAYS LIQUOR LICENSE
Turning to the subject of River Days, the City Council approved the request of the Rockford River Days Festival Committee for a temporary on-sale intoxicating liquor license for sale of intoxicating liquor at Riverside Park during the festival.
Later in the meeting, Mayor Renee Hafften said the committee is still planning the festival for Aug. 7, 8 and 9, the originally scheduled dates. The committee will decide in early July whether or not to continue the event as planned.
CLEAN UP DAY POSTPONED
The City Council also learned that the City Clean Up Day, May 2 event has been postponed. Madsen said Rockford is doing its best to reschedule, depending upon the state of the pandemic and the vendor’s availability. The challenge is when to reschedule Clean UP Day. Stay at home orders could be extended until fall or later.
MEMORIAL DAY PROGRAM
In other pandemic related business, City Councilor Rick Martinson said people have asked him about holding a brief Memorial Day program at Elmwood Cemetery. The program would consist of a service only. No bands or scout troops would participate. He said he was willing to help with the program, if it would be an exception to Gov. Walz’s order prohibiting large community gatherings.
City Administrator Madsen said he has e-mailed Walz to ask for more of a road map showing what cities are allowed to do. Madsen pointed out that the Memorial Day service would be outdoors in a cemetery, where people would be socially distanced from each other.
FIRE HYDRANT FLUSHING
Turning to the subject of public works, the City Council learned that Rockford crews would flush water mains beginning at 2 a.m., Tuesday, May 12. During that time, water pressure might be low, and water might be rust colored. Rockford water customers are advised to avoid during laundry that day to prevent discoloration of fabrics.
