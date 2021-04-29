The Rockford City Clean-up Day is Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Rockford Public Works Building located at 6551 Utility Drive, Rockford.

See the flyer at cityofrockford.org/wp-content/uploads/Clean-up-Day.pdf for more information.

The city is still looking for volunteers. If anyone is interested in helping with this event send an email to: cityhall@cityofrockford.org.

Please note that residents will need to unload their own materials at clean-up day.

