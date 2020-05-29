The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, May 12, approved two measures designed to assist Rockford businesses with financial problems connected with the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Administrator Dan Madsen proposed a plan that would assist Rockford bars and restaurants with fees for liquor licenses. Gov. Walz’s executive order closed restaurants and bars on March 17, and some of them might remain closed until July 1. In effect, establishments might be unable to use their liquor licenses to sell alcoholic beverages for three and a half months.
Madsen said Rockford’s fee for an on-sale (consumed on the premises) liquor license is $4,200 annually, from June 30 to July 1. The annual fee for a Sunday on-sale liquor license is $16.67. Calculated on a monthly basis, the on-sale fee is $350 a month.
He suggested amending Rockford’s liquor license ordinance to include an exception for a time period when bars and restaurants are not open during a pandemic. Rockford would refund to establishments the fee for the months in which they are not open.
“It’s not a lot of money that we would be giving back, but it is over $1,000 that would be helpful to them,” Madsen said. Also the measure would “acknowledge that they are struggling, and the city wants to be a partner in keeping these businesses viable.”
Several City Councilors said they liked the idea. The council voted for an ordinance amendment that would allow the city to return liquor license fees for the months that licenses could not be used during a pandemic.
Madsen said staff would work on an ordinance amendment that would address when Rockford would collect liquor license fees for the next year during a pandemic. This year an amended ordinance would enable establishments to delay annual liquor license fee payments that Rockford usually collects in June.
Turning to the subject of Rockford’s proposed business loan program, the City Council heard an update on the details from Madsen. He said the Rockford Economic Development Authority had approved the program earlier in the evening. The program does not require City Council approval.
Madsen expected loan applications to be available later in the week of May 11. Applications will be available on the Rockford city website at cityofrockford.org. The EDA would review applications and grant funds on a first come, first served basis. Rockford will design a brochure explaining the program and ask the Chamber of Commerce to distribute the brochure by direct mail.
The Small Business Pandemic Emergency Loan Program requires businesses to be located at a physical commercial address in Rockford that is not in a residential neighborhood. The business must be locally owned and operated (including independently owned and operated franchises). Also, the business must employ no more than 25 full-time equivalent employees and/or make less than $2 million per year. And the business must provide proof of need.
Businesses may apply for a one-time, no interest emergency loan of up to $15,000. Funds must be used exclusively for working capital purposes, such as paying fixed debts, current payroll, accounts payable, taxes, license fees and paying direct business related bills, including rent, mortgage and utility fees. The money must be spent within 90 days from the date of the awarding of the loan. All loans would be paid back over a 36-month period.
Business owners should check with the brochure and City Hall for additional requirements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.