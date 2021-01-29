The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, Jan. 12, started out its year with a giant swearing in ceremony. Mayor Renee Hafften and City Councilors Scott Seymour, Denise Willenbring and Rick Martinson together took their oaths of office.
City Council Deb Buoy was the only council member whose seat was not involved in the November election.
The election proved to be a squeaker. Willenbring narrowly defeated incumbent Seymour in the city council race. The close result helped the council decide who would succeed Ted Hill, who in the fall resigned from his city council seat. The council chose Seymour to succeed Hill.
Once all city council members were sworn in, the council could attend to the business of the evening. Here are meeting highlights.
ROCKFORD AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY ANNUAL REPORT
Under new business, the council heard the annual report of the Rockford Area Historical Society from Board Chair Kevin Koehler.
He said the society’s mission is to collect, preserve and disseminate knowledge about the history of the Rockford area. Key historical figures are Clinton and Meda Stork, who began restoration of the Ames-Florida-Stork House, and Jefferson Benner, who founded the Rockford Woolen Mill.
In 2020, the RAHS received donations that now are on display. One new display is china and furniture from the Stork family, circa 1800’s. Also, the Sinkel family donated post cards from 1908 – 1912. Koehler compared postcards from that era to today’s text messaging. The postcards depict everyday life of the time.
The historical society is collecting stories behind a picture of the 1909 Rockford High School girls basketball team and connecting with descendants of team members, Koehler said.
Bright spots from 2020 included purchase of a new utility shed with matching donations from the Rockford Lions Club. The RAHS continued its annual maintenance of the Stork House by doing painting, removing trees, relocating squirrels that had taken up residence inside and repairing siding, windows, gutters and shelving. Annual maintenance to the Stork House is the society’s number one responsibility.
Also in 2020, volunteers interviewed five Rockford residents who lived through the area’s most severe flooding in 1965. The society posted 31 “Meet the People” plaques depicting the history of area veterans at Elmwood Cemetery for Memorial Day and Founders Day. RAHS plans to add 20 more plaques for this year’s Memorial Day. And the society’s Facebook pages have 1,400 followers, Koehler said.
Society volunteers put in 2,195 hours in 2020 while working at the Stork House, supporting Thousand Hearts Serve Day at Elmwood Cemetery and answering 150 letters to Santa, he said. The society sold more tickets than ever before for the annual quilt raffle and held the Speakeasy Fund Raiser before the pandemic resulted in restrictions on public events.
The financial impact of the pandemic resulted in $34,000 loss of revenue for the RAHS because of the cancellation of the Memorial Day Ice Cream Social, River Days and Rocktoberfest and because of the decline of proceeds from charitable gambling at restaurants and bars, Koehler said. For this reason, the society did not do anything that was not essential.
Projects for 2021 are completion of painting of the Stork House, repairs in the bathroom and in kitchen sink area, furnace and air conditioner maintenance, landscaping and installation of the outdoor stairs and repairing five windows at $2,200 each.
New board members are Board Chair Koehler, Secretary Annette Tryon and trustees Perry Buffie, Jan Lemmage, Jeff Nuta and Nikki Nute. Continuing on the board are Treasurer Bonnie Maue and trustees Glen Hohenstein and Michelle Bartlett. Deb Buoy is city liaison.
Outgoing board members are Kathy Ehlers, James Eldien, Tom Lemmage, Rick Wassermann and Steve Huston.
OTHER
The city council also:
APPOINTED Martinson to serve as deputy mayor, when Mayor Hafften is absent.
APPOINTED Joyce Edmeier and Aaron Hunter to three-year terms on the Park and Recreation Commission and Wendy Biorn-Peterson to a three-year term on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
APPOINTED the Crow River News to serve as designated newspaper for city legal announcements.
