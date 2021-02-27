The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, Feb. 9, voted to terminate the purchase agreement of Tailwind Growth, LLC for city owned property on the former lumberyard site on the northeast corner of Highway 55 and Main Street, the gateway to Rockford.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
TAILWIND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
The City Council took action on the Tailwind purchase agreement after meeting in closed session to discuss Tailwind’s request to amend the agreement and make other suggestions regarding the company’s potential purchase of the property.
Besides voting to terminate the agreement, the council decided to market the property and encourage Tailwind to submit a proposal to market the property.
Back in September 2019, the city council approved the purchase agreement with Tailwind. The site overlooks the Crow River on a site once occupied by a lumberyard. The city took over ownership of the land after the lumberyard was demolished and then sought proposals from developers for roughly four years.
Tailwind’s proposal for the site contained a concept plan for a building with a proposed 7,000-square-feet footprint. Ten offices would have served needs of Tailwind and Re/Max. Ten more offices would have been leased to outside businesses or provide space for growth of current businesses. The building would have contained three meeting rooms, a larger lounge area and a large outdoor lounge/gathering space by the river.
The proposal said 10 to 15 jobs with average salaries of $50,000 would be added immediately to the community. The rental office space would bring national brands/franchises to the community and spur other nationals to consider the community for future development.
NEW DEPUTY CITY CLERK
Turning to personnel matters, the city council approved the appointment of Amy McNellis to succeed Audra Etzel as deputy city clerk. Etzel resigned in December in order to accept a city clerk position with the city of Otsego.
City Administrator Dan Madsen said that the deputy city clerk vacancy attracted more than 130 applicants. City officials decided to recommend McNellis, because she is a Rockford resident and local real estate agent. She has experience working with cities on zoning impacts and with prospective buyers and developers on how the building process works.
Madsen said McNellis knows the community and how to work with people. He predicted that she would be a valuable addition to the team.
A native of the Annandale area, she worked in the mortgage and advertising fields before getting her real estate license.
2022 STREET IMPROVEMENTS
Turning to the subject of street improvements, the city council authorized Stantec, Rockford’s consulting engineers, to study the feasibility of potential improvements to city streets, sewer and water mains in 2022.
During the study, engineers will estimate costs of the project, determine whether the project is feasible and draft an assessment roll of benefiting property owners. Engineers are scheduled to do the study this spring, present the results with preliminary assessment roll this summer, design the project this fall and aim for construction in the spring and fall of 2022.
Potential project costs are estimated to fall in the range of $3.5 to $3.8 million, said City Engineer Steve Hegland, of Stantech.
Proposed areas for improvements include reclamation of Maple Street from Linden Street to Nathan Boulevard and Boulder Ridge Drive from Walnut Street to the trail entrance. Sanitary sewer and water mains and select storm sewers would be improved on Maple Street, Walnut Street, Haug Avenue, Electric Drive, Walnut Place, Tower Street, High Street and Ash Street.
Crews would mill away the top layer of asphalt on the rest of the streets in the proposed project area and apply an asphalt overlay. The streets would include River Oaks Road, Autumn Oaks Drive, Acorn Circle, Red Oak Drive, Walnut Street from Main Street to Electric Drive, Haug Avenue, Electric Drive, Walnut Place, Tower Street, High Street and Maple Street between Highway 55 and Walnut Street.
OTHER
The city council also:
APPROVED a letter of support for Hennepin County’s application for state funding for proposed rehabilitation of County Road 50 (Rebecca Park Trail) from Highway 55 to Greenfield Road.
VOTED to provide up to $10,000 for an improved walkway between Bridge Street and the Ames-Florida-Stork House, home of the Rockford Area Historical Society. The Stork House sits on city-owned property.
DECIDED to continue with organized garbage collection by a garbage hauler contracting with the city. The council directed city staff to request proposals from prospective contractors.
