After the first two Rockford boys basketball games, coach Michael Tauber pointed out areas where the team has work to do. The good news is the Rockets worked its way to victory in both games.
Rockford defeated Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 67-57 and Providence Academy 56-42. Next up is at Maple Lake, 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and at Concordia Academy, 7 p.m. Monday, Dc. 16.
Tauber was happy to have senior Luke Pepin back from missing all of last year with a knee injury. He netted 18 points with eight assists and eight rebounds against HLWW. Tauber adds, “It is pretty exciting to think about what Luke will be able to do when he works off some of the rust.”
Rockford built a 16-point second half lead. Calvin Sisk, the 7-foot center, was coming off the flu and played minimally. He had two points but grabbed eight rebounds.
Todd Traen was able to convert a number of wide open layups off steals. Tauber said Derek Pepin and Sam Zilmer are two sophomores who played well in their first varsity games.
Traen scored 12 points with five assists and three steals. Derek Pepin netted nine points and Zilmer had six rebounds and five points. Ryan Boysen added 14 points.
“We played pretty solid defense and forced Howard Lake into quite a few turnovers,” said Tauber. “We also shot the ball well from the field but we didn’t shoot very well from the free throw line, nor did we take care of the ball very well.”
Against Providence Academy Tauber said the defense was a key factor, especially in the second half when yielding only 14 points. Rockford led 31-28 halftime lead.
“We once again had an unacceptable amount of turnovers with 27,” adds Tauber. “We missed a lot of shots around the basket but we made up for it on the glass by getting 58 rebounds, 20 more than Providence.”
Luke Pepin led Rockford in scoring again with 14 to go along with 12 rebounds six steals and five assists.
“Our big guys played with good energy with Calvin Sisk, Chris Hall, Carter Kulavik and Andrew Engebretson all getting in there and playing physical for rebounds,” said Tauber. “Derek Pepin also had a nice game off the bench both defensively as well as pouring in 10 points. Boysen had a nice defensive game and worked hard to keep pressure on their guards.”
Sisk scored nine points with seven rebounds. Boysen had eight points and seven rebounds. Kulavik added five points and Hall grabbed seven rebounds and scored four points.
