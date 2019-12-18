Rockford’s boys basketball team posted victories in all three games played last week, improving to 5-0 on the season.
After dominating High School for the Recording Arts 76-26, Rockford played a bigger school in Hutchinson, winning 68-59. Next came a 68-40 win over Maple Lake.
The next game is at home against Southwest Christian, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
Against HSRA, junior Ryan Boysen paced the offense with 22 points in a game where 11 players netted points. Derek Pepin had five assists and three steals.
Other top scorers were Todd Traen and Carter Kulavik with nine points, Calvin Sisk had seven points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. Both Everett Brun and Chris Hall had six points. Luke Pepin added five points and assists, six rebounds and four steals.
Hutchinson jumped to a 37-30 halftime lead when Rockford trailed by as much as 14 points. Rockford dominated in the second half, building an 18-point lead at one point.
“We had a rough first half against a talented and physical Hutchinson team,” said coach Michael Tauber. “After some adjustments and a halftime discussion about playing to potential and working harder to make our defense work we turned it around in the second half.”
Luke Pepin led with 21 points and five assists. Sisk scored 12 points with seven rebounds and four blocks. Other scoring leaders were Boysen (10), Kulavik (8) and Derek Pepin (7). Kulavik pulled down 12 rebounds.
Boysen and Traen were the top point getters with 13 against Maple Lake. Luke Pepin had nine points, four assists and five rebounds. Sisk grabbed 11 rebounds to go with seven points. Hall had six points and Sam Zilmer five.
“Against Maple Lake our defense was outstanding in the first half,” notes Tauber. “We built a 30-16 halftime lead. Early in the second half we went on an additional run and got up by 25 points.”
Tauber says he has seen the impact of doing a new weight lifting program with coach Fleisner, a high school gym teacher at RHS.
“We’ve always lifted weights on non-game days, but together we came up with a better plan that can be more effective,” adds Tauber. “We really hit their legs and core hard the first couple weeks of practice. But now we have really shown strength in games, especially in the second half. I’m excited to see how it continues to play out as we go deeper into the season.”
