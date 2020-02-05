Seven 3-point baskets in the second half by Litchfield helped erase Rockford’s 13-point lead on way to a 56-48 defeat last week.
It was only the third loss of the season to go with 15 victories. Rockford rebounded to defeat Mound Westonka 56-47 and Holy Family 70-55.
Litchfield welcomed the return from injury of top scorer Avery Liestman, who netted 29 points with six 3-point baskets. Litchfield ended with 10 3-point baskets for the game.
Rockford’s offense was slowed in the second half. Calvin Sisk had 10 points and nine rebounds. Carter Kulavik also had 10 points and five rebounds. Todd Traen and Ryan Boysen both had nine points.
The game at Mound Westonka was a battle for first place in the Wright County West conference.
“It was definitely a gut check to see how we could come out after losing to Litchfield and the players didn’t disappoint,” said coach Michael Tauber. “We played well right from the tip. We took care of the ball, shot well and defended very well.”
Rockford led 23-19 at halftime. Luke Pepin led with 12 points. Sisk had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Chris Hall added 10 points and five rebounds. Boysen had nine points and eight assists.
Against Holy Family Rockford used its size to its advantage. Senior 7-foot center Sisk scored 18 points with 11 rebounds. Boysen had 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. Pepin added 11 points, five rebounds and assists and four steals. Traen had 10 points and six rebounds and Kulavik had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Rockford is home against Watertown Mayer Friday, Feb. 7 and at New London-Spicer Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.