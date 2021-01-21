Rockford could have used a lot of good reasons why it would not win the first boys basketball game of this late-starting season Saturday.
Instead, the Rockets rallied from down 11 points at the half to defeat Southwest Christian 79-71.
Rockford is rebuilding after graduating seven of its top 10 players from the team that advanced to the Section 5AA final four as the No. 2 seed. No. 3 Blake won 68-59 over the Rockets that posted a 21-6 record and had four players average in double figures.
Not only did Rockford return little varsity experience, it could not do much over the summer and fall due to the COVID pandemic. There were no summer games nor fall scrimmages.
One starter returns in senior Ryan Boysen, a three-year starter at point guard. Against Southwest he had 22 points, five assists and five rebounds.
Juniors Sam Zilmer and Derek Pepin were top reserves as sophomores. They each scored 19 points against SWC. Pepin also had nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Zilmer pulled down 13 rebounds and made three 3-point shots.
Rockford jumped to a five-point lead before running into foul trouble for both Pepin and Zilmer with three fouls. Plus, the 14 first half turnovers did not help as Rockford trailed by 11 at the break. Free throw attempts at that point were 24-2 in favor of SWC.
The second half was a different story as Rockford produced a 14-0 run to take the lead that was never lost. The Rockets dominated the boards with a 53-34 edge in rebounds, including 24 on offense.
Several players are seeing action on both varsity and junior varsity as Tauber figures out the best fit for the newcomers to varsity. The other starters were seniors Joe London and Ryan Lowe, but Tauber notes how eight players are seeking open starting spots.
London scored 10 points with three rebounds. Lowe had two points, two assists and three rebounds. Junior Gabe Mayfield came off the bench to pull down dive rebounds and block two shots. Help came from sophomore Alex Altmann with four points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Rockford are home against Hope Academy of Minneapolis, 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. The Rockets play at Howard Lake Waverly-Winsted, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
