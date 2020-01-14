A 14-4 scoring run late in the first half sparked Rockford’s 70-59 victory over Watertown-Mayer in the first Wright County Conference boys basketball game.
Watertown-Mayer had posted a 7-3 record and ended Rockford’s playoff run last season. Coach Michael Tauber says WM had most of their players, adding- “We stepped up to the challenge and played well in a conference road game.”
The game was close early until the 14-1 run leading to a 32-22 halftime lead. The surge continued in the second half as Rockford built a 20-point lead.
Calvin Sisk led Rockford with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Luke Pepin added 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Todd Traen had 13 points on four 3-point shots. Carter Kulavik had seven points and seven rebounds, while Derek Pepin chipped in nine points off the bench.
Rockford plays at Annandale, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and is home against Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
