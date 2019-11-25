Not only does Rockford boys basketball coach Michael Tauber have his tallest team ever, but he has four players with extensive starting experience.
The starting post players will be at 6-foot-5, 6-6 and 7-feet tall. Senior Calvin Sisk is a rare high school 7-footer who played on one of the state’s top AAU summer teams.
Senior guard Luke Pepin is both a proven veteran and a newcomer. He started on varsity as a ninth-grader and was the team’s scoring leader and MVP as a sophomore. Pepin suffered an ACL knee injury and missed his junior season and most of last summer.
“Luke had not played a game in 21 months,” said Tauber. “He was cleared to play late in the summer. He worked out on his own in the fall and is working to knock off the rust and re-gain confidence.”
Tauber expects big things from Sisk. His blocking ability changes the way opposing teams play defense against Rockford.
Despite his height, Sisk showed his athletic ability last spring when he won the conference and sub-section high jump titles in track. Tauber happened to be his jumps coach.
The other tall forwards with experience are seniors Cater Kulavik at 6-6 and Chris Hall at 6-5. Senior Drew Engebretson helped at the post position last year.
Two guards who started most of last season include senior Todd Traen and junior Ryan Boysen. Senior Everett Brun was a reserve guard last year.
Two sophomores in the mix for varsity action are Derek Pepin and Sam Zilmer.
Other juniors on varsity who mainly played junior varsity last year are Joe London, Noah Anderson, Ryan Lowe, Sam Mottet and Kyle Thomas.
“How they will all fit in is yet to be determined,” adds Tauber. We took on a tougher schedule in order to be prepared to face some of the top teams in the state who are in our section.”
In what is called the toughest sections in the state, top teams include Minneapolis North and Maranatha Academy, ranked one and two in the state. Brooklyn Center and Breck are not far behind.
Last season Rockford was the No. 7 seed in the Section 5AA tournament. The Rockets won the first game but lost to No. 2 seed Breck.
Last year Sisk averaged nine points, 4.8 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 blocks. Traen averaged 10.2 points and Boysen 9.2.
Rockford opens the season at home against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. The home game against Providence Academy was moved from Nov. 29 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7.
