Facing two of the top teams in the Wright County Conference, Rockford’s boys basketball team defeated Litchfield 59-56 before losing for the first time this season, 82-71 to Annandale.
Coach Michael Tauber saw a lot of positives even after the loss that put the Rockets at 6-1 overall, despite returning only one varsity starter.
“Annandale has a ton of experience coming back from a 20-win season last year,” said Tauber. “Logan Purcell is one of their big guys and is a handful. He has signed to play defensive line for the Gophers next year. We did a really nice job on him in the first half and held him to two first half points.”
Annandale has other talented players who were too much for Rockford, which trailed by 13 at the half. Rockford cut the lead to seven in the second half, but could not get much closer.
“One area I was very pleased with was rebounding,” added Tauber. “They are much bigger and stronger than we are but our guys worked hard and never quit going after the boards. We out-rebounded them 44-40. Overall, we shot pretty well, but our 22 turnovers were the difference in the game.”
Sam Zilmer led Rockford in scoring with 24 points to go with 10 rebounds and two blocks. Ryan Boysen nearly had a triple double with 12 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.
Alex Altmann had nine points. Ryan Lowe scored eight points with seven rebounds. Derek Pepin had seven points and rebounds. Henry Skinner had six points and Joe London had five.
“Annandale will have a great season, but this game gave our inexperienced team a lot of confidence that we can stay in the game and compete against a team of this caliber,” said Tauber.
Litchfield returned its main core from last year and had defeated Rockford twice last year in a season when it did not lose many games. This time it was a battle to the finish.
Rockford trailed by nine early in the second half before going on a 12-0 scoring run to go from seven points down to a five-point lead with about five minutes to play.
Teams traded leads down the stretch. Rockford trailed by one and was forced to foul. Litchfield’s top scorer (24 in this game) missed a free throw and Zilmer got the rebound. Nolan Perry drove to the basket and was fouled. He stepped to the line and made both free throws with 26 seconds left. Alex Altmann scored off a turnover to seal the win.
“We showed a lot of toughness the second half,” notes Tauber. “The first half they out-rebounded us 20-10. In the second half we out-rebounded them 26-13. Plus, we did not allow a single offensive rebound. We forced 15 turnovers and only had seven.”
Tauber adds how Noah Anderson and Perry provided some good spark off the bench. Anderson helped on defense and Perry hit some baskets as a point guard, finishing with 12 points. Zilmer led with 18 points, while Boysen had 14 points with nine assists.
Rockford travels to New London-Spicer Friday, Feb. 12 before hosting another league power, Glencoe-Silver Lake, Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Girls basketball
Rockford’s girls basketball team split two games last week to be 3-4 on the season. The Rockets beat Annandale 55-52 and lost to Litchfield 61-55.
Senior Sydney Manthana netted 23 points against Annandale. Other top scorers were Makayla Graunke (9), Aliyah Robran (7), Hannah Stedman (7) and Ellie Sather (6).
Against Litchfield both Robran and Stedman scored 14 points, while Manthana had 11, Ava Cusciotta 6, Sather 5 and Graunke 5.
The girls are home against New London Spicer Friday, Feb. 12 and at Glencoe Tuesday, Feb. 16.
