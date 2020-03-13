Rockford earned the chance to prove if it deserved the No. 2 seed in the Section 5AA boys basketball tournament after opening with a 78-39 victory over Southwest Christian Academy Saturday.
The second round was played Wednesday, after this issue went to press. No. 3 seed Blake edged Watertown-Mayer 65-62 to advance against the Rockets. The winner plays in the section title game, 8 p.m. Friday, March 13 against either top seed Minneapolis North or Maranatha Christian Academy.
Coach Michael Tauber says Rockford and Blake were so even with 20-6 records that a tiebreaker was needed for Rockford to be No. 2 and get a first round bye.
“I was a little concerned with having a bye the first round and having to come in with a tougher matchup against a team that already got in a playoff game,” said Tauber about facing Southwest Christian. “However, we are an experienced team and our confidence showed. We were ready to play without question from the opening tip.”
Rockford started the game off well on both ends of the floor, jumping to a 17-2 lead in just 10 minutes. A trap defense and domination on the boards helped the Rockets up the lead to 30-2 on way to a 50-18 halftime advantage.
“Offensively, we really executed well and ran our offense for high percentage looks at the basket,” adds Tauber. “All 10 guys of our regular rotation got in and played well. After halftime we played our starters just a few minutes and then we were able to play the other guys.”
Todd Traen led the offense with 17 pints, going 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Five different players scored in double figures, including two reserves.
Luke Pepin had seven steals to go with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Calvin Sisk had eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Ryan Boysen had a strong game controlling the ball. He had 11 points, three assists and two steals.
Chris Hall and Sam Zilmer both scored 10 points as top reserves. Tauber said Derek Pepin provided some good defensive rotations, plus had four points and four assists.
“Carter Kulavik and Drew Engebretson provided some solid rotations in the post and Everett Brun gave us some energy off the bench,” adds the coach.
Minneapolis North is the top section seed, ranked No. 1 in the state for the class. The team features two college Division 1 prospects. North is young but talented with four sophomores.
