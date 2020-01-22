Rockford’s boys and girls basketball teams only had one game last week, with games against Annandale postponed until Feb. 24 due to snowy weather.
The boys improved to 11-2 overall after a 77-41 victory over New London-Spicer. The girls lost to New London-Spicer 77-61.
Senior Luke Pepin powered the offense with 17 points and sparked the defense with seven steals. Calvin Sisk netted 15 points with eight rebounds. Carter Kulavik both scored 13 points with seven rebounds. Ryan Boysen had nine points and five assists. Todd Traen and Chris Hall both scored six points.
A pressure defense forced several easy first half baskets as the Rockets built a 50-24 lead. It was more of the same in the second half as all 15 players saw action. Rockford shot 60 percent from the field and 82 percent from the free throw line.
After the win the New London-Spicer girls improved to 13-1 and is one of the top teams in the state. Rockford is 8-5.
A key factor for NLS is having tall players on the front line with three over six feet. Coach Marty Johnson said his team played well in the first half, trailing by 38-32.
“The biggest difference the first half for NLS was the play of forward Emma Hanson, who was 5-5 from behind the 3-point line and finished the half with 18 points,” said Johnson. “In the second half their posts took over and we got outrebounded 60-20 in the game.”
Sydney Manthana led Rockford with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Sara Byers had nine points while Ellie Sather and Makayla Graunke both had six points.
Aliyah Robran had four points and three steals. Jayden Lark netted three points with three rebounds. Hannah Stedman added three assists and two points.
The boys and girls have a home double header against Glencoe-Silver Lake on Friday, Jan. 24. The girls start at 5:45 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Both teams face Litchfield, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 with the boys at home and girls on the road.
