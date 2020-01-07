Following the holiday tournaments the Rockford boys and girls basketball teams both lost the one game played last week.
GIRLS
The girls lost to Milaca 67-54 and the boys came up short when losing to Irondale 67-60. The boys are 9-2 overall, while the Rocket girls are 9-3.
“I felt we played pretty well the first half and led by four 33-29,” said girls coach Marty Johnson. “The second half was a different story as we really struggled to defend in the paint. We do lack some size, and playing without Ava Cusciotta who is hurt, didn’t allow us to match up very well with their bigger players.”
Rockford was outrebounded 43-32 and outshot 54.9 to 30.9%.
Sydney Manthana led the offense with 22 points to go with five steals, four rebounds and four assists. Ellie Sather had nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Jayden Lark had nine points, three rebounds and three assists. Makayla Graunke added six points and five rebounds. Aliyah Robran had six rebounds, four points and three steals.
The girls next play at home against Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, and at New London Spicer, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
BOYS
Rockford’s boys trailed 32-24 at the half against Irondale, a large Class 4A school. Rockford is a Class 2A program.
“We stepped up and played a heck of a game,” said coach Michael Tauber. “It was a good battle all the way through. We had our guards really step up against their ball pressure and have a pretty solid game.”
Tauber said 7-foot center Calvin Sisk did well protecting the basket on the defensive end as well as finishing some nice moves, including a monster dunk on the offensive end.
Sisk scored 12 points with seven rebounds and three blocks. Bryan Boysen netted 17 points, while Luke Pepin had 14 and eight rebounds. Todd Traen scored five points and Cater Kulavik had four points and five rebounds. Four other Rockets each scored two points.
Rockford tied the score at 56 with just over two minutes left. Irondale hit a 3-point shot and scored on a turnover to go up by five. Some free throws bumped the margin of victory to seven.
“I’m proud of our guys for stepping up against a good 4A school in Irondale,” added Tauber. “They are 7-2 and playing mainly other 4A schools. We were right there in the game and gave ourselves a chance. It was a nice game to be able to play to prepare us for our conference season coming up which will be loaded with tight games against good teams.”
The boys play at Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, and at home against New London-Spicer, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
