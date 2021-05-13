After defeating Annandale 12-2, Rockford’s baseball team lost a double header to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 14-3 and 6-3 last week.
Coach Ryan Sparrman said against Annandale it was the best the team has played this season.
Alex Altmann pitched and allowed just two hits in five innings with eight strikeouts. Logan Eisentrager closed out the game in relief.
“Our hitters were on fire,” said Sparrman about collecting eight hits. “Annandale pitched one of their better guys, but we had great at bats and hit the ball all over the park. It was exciting and refreshing to see us put a full game together and it showed the guys what we are capable of.”
Players with two hits each included Dillon Lundberg, Nolan Perry, Conner Schreckenghaust and Max Hudlow.
Former Rocket head coach Tyler Maher brought his HLWW team to Rockford for a double header.
Mike Nelson pitched in the first game but Sparrman says the defense was not up to par and Rockford only had five hits. Hudlow had two hits.
In-between games Rockford honored its seniors. Ryan Lowe and Perry pitched well but gave up a couple of home runs.
“We also had a special guest appearance from Todd Traen that helped make the night even more special,” adds Sparrman about the former Rocket dealing with Cancer.
Rockford plays at Annandale Thursday, May 13, and is home against Watertown-Mayer Tuesday, May 18.
