During the Nov. 18 Rockford Area School Board meeting, a resolution approving a separation agreement and accepting the resignation of Superintendent Paul Durand was unanimously approved.
Last month, the board approved a leave of absence for Durand. During the Oct. 21 meeting, the board unanimously appointed Rockford High School Principal Rhonda Dean to assume the position of superintendent on a temporary basis.
In an Oct. 28 press release about the board’s decision, it stated the length of Durand’s leave is undetermined.
Last week, Rockford Area Schools released a public notice which stated a special meeting would take place Nov. 14 at Rockford High School. The only agenda item listed is a closed session for preliminary consideration pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.05, subdivision 2(b) regarding the superintendent.
Minnesota Statute 13D.05 states meetings have data classified as not public. In the specific subdivision the Nov. 14 meeting was classified under, it states: “A public body shall close one or more meetings for preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against an individual subject to its authority.”
Also, per the subdivision, if the board determined that disciplinary action be taken as a result of charges or allegations, then further meetings or hearings related to charges or allegations must be open meetings. However, the board came to an agreement during the closed session, so no further meetings regarding Durand’s status will take place.
Instead, a separation agreement was presented by Rockford School Board Vice-Chair Kevin Campbell Nov. 18 regarding Durand’s resignation. Campbell said the resignation states, “Whereas, the school district and Durand have entered into discussions and, in interests of mutual accommodation, negotiated a separation agreement pursuant to which Durand has tendered his written resignation effective Nov. 18.”
After the board unanimously approved the separation agreement, Rockford School Board Chair Amy Edwards read the district’s statement regarding the resignation. Edwards said the statement states, “After 10 years of service, Superintendent Paul Durand has decided to resign and retire effective Nov. 18, 2019. He thanks the district, its staff, board, students and families for his opportunity to be of service.” The statement will be sent out to staff and shared with families and students online, Edwards added.
ACTING SUPERINTENDENT
The contract for Acting Superintendent Rhonda Dean has yet to be finalized. A draft was presented to the board Nov. 18.
The board has decided to hold off on finalizing and approving the contract since it was created when the length of Durand’s leave was undetermined.
Rockford School Board Treasurer Eric Gordee said, by law, the district has to set an end date on Dean’s contract before approving it.
Campbell said looking ahead, the district will have to hire a superintendent and should also consider that while thinking of an appropriate end date for Dean’s interim superintendent role. He also asked fellow board members to keep in mind Dean will continue to serve as Rockford High School’s principal during her interim superintendent role, while deciding the length of her contract.
Moving forward, the board plans to use the new information to refresh the draft of the interim superintendent contract at a work session next Tuesday, Nov. 26.
