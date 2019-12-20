The Rockford City Council, Tuesday, Dec. 10 approved a final city property tax levy for 2020 of $1,701,900, an increase of 1.88% ($31,421) over the $1,670,479 city property tax levy for 2019.
At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
CITY TAX LEVY
Rockford is required to certify its final city property tax levy for 2020 and the 2020 city General Fund budget to the Hennepin County and Wright County Auditors by the end of the year. The city certified its preliminary 2020 property tax levy and General Fund budget to the two counties in September. The final figures can be equal to or lower than the preliminary figures, but not higher.
The city property tax levy pays for most of the General Fund, which finances the city’s operating expenses. Included in the General Fund is money for general government and administration, public safety, parks and recreation and public works.
The levy also pays for annual payments on Rockford’s debt. Several years ago Rockford sold bonds to fund the purchase of the city center mall. Since then the city has sold the mall. Proceeds from the sale amounting to $7,605 will be applied to the city’s payments on the bond in 2020, according to City Administrator Dan Madsen. This action will give Rockford property owners some tax relief.
In November, Hennepin and Wright Counties sent notices to Rockford property owners that gave them an estimate of the size of their 2020 property tax bills. The estimates were based upon preliminary property tax levies for the city, the two counties, school district, and other local taxing jurisdictions.
The size of the property tax bill on an individual resident’s property depends upon a home’s market value. If the market value goes up, the property tax bill will go up, said City Administrator Madsen.
Property owners can question assessed market values, which are used to determine property taxes, each spring at the local Board of Appeals and Adjustment.
CITY GENERAL FUND BUDGET
The City Council approved Rockford’s 2020 Final General Fund budget of $2,387,592, an increase of $176,662 (7.99%) over the final General Fund budget for 2019.
The largest portion of the General Fund budget will go towards public works (29%). Other General Fund expenditures will include general administration (21%), public safety (22%), parks and recreation and culture (12%) and elections, commissions and transfers (13%).
City property taxes will provide the largest source of revenue for the General Fund (62%). Another major source of General Fund Revenue will be $578,683 in local government aid. Other revenues will come from licenses and permits, charges for services, interest on investments, other taxes and miscellaneous sources.
OTHER TAXING JURISDICTIONS
A number of local taxing jurisdictions will get their share of a property owner’s property taxes. Madsen said the Rockford School District would get $0.41 of each tax dollar. Hennepin County or Wright County would get $0.28 of each tax dollar and the city of Rockford would get $0.30.
DELANO AREA YOUTH HOCKEY
Turning to the subject of recreation, the City Council approved the request of the Delano Rockford Area Hockey Association for ice time at the Rockford hockey rink. The association asked to reserve the outdoor ice from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning Dec. 20, for Termites, Mites and Mites/Squirts practices.
SPLASH PAD FOR ROCKFORD?
During his staff report, City Administrator Madsen said he had received a last minute offer from Aquatix to donate $12,000 worth of equipment for a splash pad for Rockford. He estimated that it would cost Rockford $75,000 to $125,000 to build a splash pad and $30,000 to operate and maintain it.
The donation offer from Aquatix is “incredibly generous,” Madsen said. Members of the community have expressed interest in having a local splash pad.
Unfortunately, the end of the year is approaching, and city staff does not have time to research issues involved, including where to locate the splash pad and how to budget for it, he said.
Mayor Renee Hafften mentioned insurance liability issues. She called the donation offer “generous” and said a splash pad is “an awesome idea.”
She asked, “How do we fund it long term?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.